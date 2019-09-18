Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Pic With Travis Scott After Split Rumors Emerge

While one photo of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott disappeared, a new one appeared. This framed picture might be even cuter, because their daughter, Stormi Webster, is in it!

Well, this is a cute substitute. Fans freaked out after noticing a framed picture of Kylie Jenner, 22, with her boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, disappeared from her closet, thanks to a mirror selfie the businesswoman posted on Sept. 17. Kylie put those worries at ease at ease by revealing that’s not the only decorative photo of her and the “SICKO MODE” rapper in her mansion! The very next day, Kylie updated her Instagram Story with finger paintings — Stormi Webster originals — along with a photo of the artist herself, accompanied by the little Monet’s parents. Yes, that’s right — Kylie and Travis! You can see the family of three’s photo here.

The picture was actually a printed memento from the family’s trip to the San Diego Zoo, and Kylie now proudly has it on display in her home. We can breathe a sigh of relief. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star especially had fans worried since she posted a sassy caption the day prior — “ain’t a game, boy 🎮🖤🖤🖤🖤” — but we suppose that could be aimed at the general patriarchy.

There was one other wink to Kylie and Travis’ relationship on the makeup mogul’s Instagram Story — their Playboy interview! The publication surprised Kylie with dozens upon dozens of roses on her driveway, along with a stack of issues containing the interview that Travis gave Kylie — she happily snapped a photo of the complementary flowers and magazines for her Instagram fans to see. In their printed story, Kylie revealed how she and Travis spend their off-time (besides painting with Stormi).

“When we have our days off, we play with Stormi all day, and the three of us have a lot of fun together,” Kylie said in her Playboy story. “We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we’re always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us. After she falls asleep, we watch a lot of TV and we get lost in the theater room and just watch a whole lot of shows and movies. We usually fight over what TV show we’re going to watch. We have a lot of fun together. We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.” As you can see from this photo, all that family time makes for sweet memories and photos!