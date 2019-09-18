A new ‘KUWTK’ clip shows the scary moment Kim received a phone call from Khloe telling her that Kim’s security team tackled their mother, Kris Jenner.

Is Kris Jenner, 63, okay? While driving with BFF and food connoisseur Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian, 38, got a terrifying phone call from her sister, Khloe, 35, about an incident that occurred between Kris Jenner and Kim’s security team. “Oh my God, Kim, your whole f***ing security team just tackled mom. Kim, you gotta come now! We just called 911, this is so crazy!” Khloe told Kim as Kris whimpered in pain in the background.

When Jonathan pressed for more info about what was going on, Kim told him, “Security just tackled my mom? Wait, wait, what’s going on here? I’m rushing home right now! What happened?” Khloe then told the pair that an ambulance was on the way, and further explained what happened.

“They [security] were in the backyard, and mom came down when she [inaudible], I told them to go around, and they just tackled her!” Although the incident sounds scary, the Kardashians are known for pranking each other from time to time. In October of 2017, Kourtney and Khloe tried to put chocolate in Kendall’s butt crack while she was sleeping after they went wine tasting, and nearly a year later in September, Kourtney humiliated Kim with a flash mob dance at a local mall. And who can forget the infamous “Todd Kraines” prank Scott Disick pulled on Kris Jenner in 2016?

Fans were quick to point out the ongoing pranks between members of the famous family. One YouTube user said, “Oh bs…it’s a Kardashian prank…people just think…This show is months old, was there news Kris was injured and in the hospital, of course not…lol,” while another said, “Come on people! We all know Khloe is the queen of pranks!”