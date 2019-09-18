Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are officially friends again, thank goodness. Katy opened up in a new interview about how their young fans are the reason they decided to end their feud once and for all.

Katy Perry, 34, and Taylor Swift, 29, were frenemies for many years before they decided to put their past behind them and become friends again. Katy talked with Ellen DeGeneres, 61, on the Sept. 18 episode of Ellen’s daytime talk show about making amends with Taylor. “It was actually just a misunderstanding but, you know, we have such big groups of people that like to follow us and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit, too,” Katy said. “And it was really unfortunate but we made amends and I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and like confront someone that you may have an issue with or problem with and talk it out.”

There was a lot of bad blood between Katy and Taylor for a number of years, but they both decided it was better to love each other. “We have so much in common. There’s probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common,” Katy continued. “We should really be friends over that.”

Starting in 2009, Katy and Taylor were the best of friends. Their feud sparked in 2012 when Katy’s backup dancers were offered spots on Taylor’s tour. The years that followed were intense and full of hostility between the former friends. However, things started looking up in 2018. Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch with a handwritten note.

Their relationship came full circle when Katy was featured in Taylor’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video, which was released in June 2019. Dressed up in a hamburger and french fries costumes, Katy and Taylor hugged in the music video, putting their feud to bed for good.