‘BIP’: Katie Reveals Why She’s Fighting To Make It Work With Chris After Reunion Drama

Katie and Chris were not in a good place at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion, but they agreed to stick it out and work on their relationship. Now, weeks later, they remain together after the drama.

It’s been three weeks since the Bachelor in Paradise reunion was filmed and Katie Morton revealed that she was struggling in her relationship with Chris Bukowski. At the reunion, she even took off her ring as she contemplated their future. The two hashed things out with Chris Harrison, and Katie explained that she was giving Chris way more than she was receiving from him. Meanwhile, Chris assured her that he was fully invested in the relationship and would work to prove he was the man she deserved. She wound up putting her ring back on, but, offstage, cameras caught them arguing backstage. The pair stormed off in different directions after arguing about Katie’s decision to go so public with their issues.

It was certainly a dramatic night for Katie and Chris, but now that the footage has aired, they took to Instagram to give an update on their relationship. Most importantly, they are still together, but not without their difficulties. “As you’ve seen, it’s been the furthest from easy,” Katie wrote. “From the decision to take the leap onto the beach, navigating what was real and staying true to myself, and my wold that spun out afterward. None o it has been a walk in the park. BUT I’ve learned a lot.”

Katie listed some of the things she’s learned from this experience, including being more direct, challenging herself and how to be patient. “Most of all, I’ve learned that happiness isn’t something to look for in your partner,” she explained. “Your partner can make you laugh but your partner is not responsible for your happiness. Happiness is found within and sharing that with each other is what lights up a room! Communication is the link to everything, which is something we sure did LACK in paradise and shortly after.”

She admitted that she and Chris took “a few months” to figure things out for themselves. She also asked for fans to “trust” her decision to be with Chris, even though he put her through a lot. “I’m happy with me and we are finally happy with us,” Katie wrote. “We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day. Like I said to both of our parents and I will say to you – I can’t promise you this relationship will be perfect (it will be/it isn’t) and I can’t promise we will last forever. But what I can promise you is that I take this seriously, won’t lose myself, I will always try my best, I will always keep it real and we will have each other’s backs.”

Meanwhile, Chris shared a goofy photo of himself feeding Katie a slice of pizza with the sweet caption, “Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient. Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you Katie and can’t wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives.”