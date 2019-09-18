‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Drops A Major Tease About Marriage & Fans Are Shook — See Message

Kailyn Lowry is dreaming of a future wedding, and ‘Teen Mom 2’ fans are now wondering if she has ‘anyone in mind’ to tie the knot with.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, can see herself on an altar again. “I’m ready to be a wife & be w my best friend forever,” the Teen Mom 2 star tweeted on Sept. 17 — but who will this forever best friend be? That’s what fans wanted to know! “Anyone in mind? You deserve it,” one fan asked in Kailyn’s Twitter mentions, while another follower tweeted, “U go gurl , when’s the wedding?” A third fan took a shot at Kailyn’s exes, writing, “You will be happy one day Kail! The ones before were not your happy ending. You deserved it 😘.”

Kailyn was most recently known to be dating Chris Lopez, whom she shares her son Lux, 2, with. She joked that they were “getting married” while chatting on US Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast on Jan. 8, but by the time Teen Mom 2’s Season 8 reunion aired in May, Kailyn revealed they had a falling out. “We don’t talk. It’s been 8 weeks-ish,” Kailyn revealed on the show, and later explained, “I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time and I had no idea, and she did, and he did, and I sat there and didn’t find out till the end so I was humiliated.”

Chris went on to surprise Kailyn while she was vacationing with their son, her two other kids and co-star Leah Messer, 27, in Hawaii in July 2019! Rumors of a reunion swirled, but there was louder speculation on whether or not Kailyn and Leah were in a relationship. On top of their two joint vacations (the first being in Costa Rica), the Teen Mom 2 castmates attended the MTV Video Music Awards together on Aug. 26. Kailyn even tweeted that they were “officially a couple” that same day!

Although Kailyn wants to be with her “best friend forever,” that doesn’t mean she’s in a romantic relationship with one of her BFFs! The mother of three clarified that she and Leah are strictly platonic, despite that “officially a couple” announcement. “I would never [date Leah]!” Kailyn revealed on the Aug. 29 episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, and explained, “She’s, like, one of my best friends. We’ve become so close, I would never want to ruin that.”

They did toss around the idea of a marriage, however — more so like Chuck and Larry did. “I texted [Leah] yesterday and I was like…We might as well just get married. And she was like…yeah, doesn’t everyone want to marry their best friend?! Can you imagine? I think the Teen Mom world would s*** themselves,” Kailyn mused on her podcast. The MTV star was previously married to Javi Marroquin, whom she was married to for nearly three years before filing for divorce in 2016. They share a five-year-old son, Lincoln.