‘Variety’ To Honor Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey & More At Power Of Women: Los Angeles

‘Variety’ has handpicked six honorees for the 2019 Power Of Women: Los Angeles event. Each lady’s ‘humanitarian efforts’ will be celebrated during the special luncheon on Oct. 11!

From raising funds for childhood cancer research to promoting legal aide for wronged prisoners, six honorees’ major contributions to society will be recognized at the 2019 Power Of Women: Los Angeles event on Oct. 11. HollywoodLife’s sister publication Variety, in partnership with Lifetime Television, just announced who these inspiring women are ahead of the luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles! Kicking off the list of honorees is Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Jennifer Aniston, 50, followed by Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated actress/singer Awkwafina, 30, Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey, 49, another Grammy Award-winning singer, Chaka Khan, 66, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson, 29, and finally, Chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, Dana Walden, 54.

You can also find these six women on the front cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue, shot by photographer Peggy Sirota, which will be released on Oct. 8. Although these women boast impressive careers in the film, television and music industries, they were selected for their “humanitarian efforts” and for making a “significant difference in their chosen causes,” according to Variety’s press release. For Jennifer, this cause is her work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which began in 2008. Jennifer returned to star in promotional media during the holiday season for the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign in 2018, which encouraged donations for the hospital.

Awkwafina, who’s known for her role on Crazy Rich Asians, is also a talented rapper who lent her music skills to Building Beats. Not only has she donated to the non-profit organization that develops DJ and digital music production programs for low-income and minority students in New York City, Awkwafina has also shared her own advice with students. Meanwhile, Mariah has a summer camp named after her, thanks to her role as a board member on The Fresh Air Fund! The not-for-profit agency offers free summer experiences, from Fresh Air camps to stays with volunteer host families in rural settings, for children from low-income communities in NYC. Mariah is an amazing mom to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8, so it makes sense that she’d want other children to feel just as loved!

Given Chaka’s legendary career in music, which began as a lead vocalist for the funk band Rufus in the ’70s, it’s only natural that she’d give back to a future generation of singers and musicians! Chaka has dedicated her time to Little Kids Rock, which develops music programs in K-12 schools nationwide, donates instruments to classrooms and introduces more diverse genres like rock, pop, Latin, and rap.

Brie, who stole MCU fans’ hearts with her role as Captain Marvel, is starring in another important film: Just Mercy. The movie is based on the true story of the Equal Justice Initiative founder, Bryan Stevenson, and his work in providing legal representation for those who were wrongfully convicted or couldn’t afford a proper attorney. The inspiring movie, aiding the fight against racial injustice and mass incarceration, will premiere in U.S. theaters on Dec. 25, 2020. Lastly, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment’s chairman, Dana, holds a different chair in the philanthropic world: vice chair of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center! A big job, considering that it’s one of America’s largest comprehensive cancer centers which is dedicated to cancer research, prevention, treatment, and so many more important functions. No matter their cause, however, each of these six honorees are deserving of recognition — we can’t wait to see that happen at this year’s Power Of Women: Los Angeles luncheon.