‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Preview: Dog, Beth & The Team Face Complications On Their Latest Hunt

Things get a little heated during the Sept. 18 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted.’ HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Dog’s crew getting into it with a man after messing up his yard.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, the late Beth Chapman, and Dog’s team are on their next mission in Alabama when they’re taken by surprise in this EXCLUSIVE Dog’s Most Wanted preview. Someone is trying to start a fight after a misunderstanding. Dog is out in the field while Beth is in the car when this all goes down. Apparently, Dog’s team messed up a man’s yard with their van. The man is NOT happy about it and starts going off on Dog’s team.

The man won’t let it go either. Even though Dog’s crew apologizes, he continues to go off on them. The situation continues to get more and more intense. The man’s trying to instigate a fight! One of the team members gets right in the man’s face. Threats are made, curse words are dropped, and the tension is elevated to a whole new level.

Dog finally steps in to handle the situation. He tells his team to push the car out of the man’s yard so they can “get out of here.” They’ve got work they need to finish.

The synopsis for the Sept. 18 episode reads: “Leland enlists Dog and the team to help hunt down a series of jumps in Alabama. Using alternative methods to track down their fugitives, Dog and his crew sweep the streets of alleged drug addicts, drug dealers and are able to save one woman from an abusive relationship.” The show follows Dog, Beth, and his team of hunters as they got on a cross-country manhunt to track down his most wanted fugitives and bring them to justice. Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. WGN America.