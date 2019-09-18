‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman Comes To Terms With Dying, But Admits Dog Is ‘In Denial’

Beth Chapman wasn’t feeling great on the Sept. 18 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ but while she accepted the fact that she may be dying from cancer, she knew that her husband wasn’t ready to do so.

As Beth Chapman continued to battle cancer on the Sept. 18 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, was also focused on capturing the most wanted criminals in America. However, Beth’s illness was never far from his mind, and she remained his number one priority. “Beth felt really bad last night,” Dog admitted in theepisode. “She felt really bad this morning. I barely carried hr to the bed and within seconds she was out like like a light. This morning, she felt really bad, even after she ate. But as long as we can keep her busy, she feels a lot better.”

So, Beth took part in a hunt for some of Alabama’s most wanted. At one point, she was driving in the car with Dog’s son, Leland, from a previous marriage, and she got real about how serious her disease was. “I’m going to die and dad’s going to live,” Beth stated. “I mean, that’s what’s going to happen. He’s in serious denial. Serious. He just thinks every day I’m getting better and better. He thinks a miracle is going to happen. I think it, too. God bless, I’m looking for a miracle, but I’m also a realist.”

Later on in the episode, Dog noticed that Beth wasn’t feeling great again, so he decided to ride in the car with her himself. “She’s not feeling really spiffy today, so that’s one of the reasons I’m riding with her,” he explained. “We had a really bad night. Her lung hurt and everything on her hurt. So, I think being with her today…I’m going to help her a lot by keeping her happy and positive. Please pray for me.”

By the end of the hunt, Dog, Beth and their team had captured the five criminals they were after in an ‘Alabama Sweep.’ However, it admittedly took a toll on Beth. “It’s hard,” she admitted. “The long car rides, the long driving. I gotta pace myself and figure out what I can and can’t handle. But I think it does a lot for you, having your adrenaline pumping and your heart at full capacity. It takes your mind away from wherever you are…even if it’s for a short time.”