‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Accuses FDNY Boss Of Sexual Harassment: She Claims He ‘Squeezed’ Her Butt & More

‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick has filed a federal lawsuit, accusing her FDNY supervisor of sexual harassment.

Angelina Pivarnick, a Jersey Shore star who went on to become a Staten Island EMT, has come forward with sexual harassment accusations against her FDNY supervisor, claiming he sexually harassed her incessantly, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

In a complaint filed on Sept. 16 in Brooklyn federal court, Angelina, 33, claimed Lt. Jonathan Schechter sexually harassed her in 2017 and 2018 while she was at the EMS’ Rossville Station on Staten Island, and that she faced retaliation when she spoke up.

“Schechter incessantly subjected Pivarnick to unwelcome sexual advances, as well as comments about her body and physical appearance,” the suit stated. The comments were also made in a series of lewd text messages, according to the suit. In September 2017, he allegedly texted her: “Your ass is amazing and I wish I wasn’t working or in uniform because I definitely would’ve kissed those amazing lips,” the suit claimed.

The reality star also claimed Schechter “grabbed and squeezed her buttock” in a parking lot outside the station and “made contact with her vaginal area” on May 2, 2018. Angelina claimed she “made it clear” that Schechter shouldn’t touch her, but the suit claims he allegedly texted her later that day, “That ass! If you only knew the thoughts I had in my mind.” He would allegedly put her on cleanup duty or other bad assignments if she wasn’t friendly to him, the suit claimed.

Angelina also claimed that she was asked by another boss about the amount of men she’d slept with during her time on Jersey Shore. Lt. David Rudnitzky, who was not named as a defendant in the suit, “apparently believed that he could speak to Pivarnick at work in sexually graphic and vulgar terms” because she appeared in episodes of the hit MTV show in 2018. “How many guys on Jersey Shore have you f–ked?” he allegedly asked her in March 2018. The suit also claimed that at another point he asked Pivarnick if she “f–ked [her] man” and cautioned her at work, “Make sure no f–king today.”

Pivarnick claimed she filed Equal Employment Opportunity complaints against both men and was told by the FDNY’s EEO Office that they were “credible.” It’s unclear what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against the lieutenants, however. Pivarnick alleged that she faced consequences for filing the complaints by other superiors, including threats of reassignment and being denied her preferred shifts.

“It should go without saying that what I experienced has nothing to do with television or entertainment,” Pivarnick told Page Six in a statement. “Like all women, I am entitled to be treated with dignity and respect at work,” she said, adding, “And I should not have to accept unwanted sexual advances, crude comments about my body or physical assault.” HollywoodLife reached out to Angelina’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.