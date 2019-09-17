Peter Weber Confirmed As ‘The Bachelor’ For Season 24

During the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale, viewers were treated to an epic announcement — Chris Harrison revealed that Hannah Brown’s ex, Peter Weber, will star on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor’!

The Bachelor in Paradise reunion was mostly filled with the season six contestants catching everyone up on what they’ve been doing since the show, but at the very end, there was a special treat — the reveal of the next Bachelor! Peter Weber was brought onstage after being confirmed as the lead for season 24, and the crowd went absolutely wild! Peter appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, but she sent him home in third place after the fantasy suites. Peter was heartbroken, but he’s about to get another shot at love!

“It’s still hitting me right now,” Peter admitted. “I feel so grateful right now to have this opportunity in front of me. I feel emotional right now! This is crazy! This is life changing. I have looked forward to finding my girl and that person to spend the rest of my life with. I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I saw so much love in my household. My parents are still that in love with each other. I want that for myself. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me and I know it’s going to.”

Peter also revealed that he’ll take certain traits from Hannah with him as he starts his journey. “I learned a ton from her,” he gushed. “I think what I really respected about her the most was that, from night one, until the very end when I said goodbye to her, is that she was 100 percent, unapologetically herself. That’s something I want to carry forward with my journey now. That’s what it takes to find your person in this process.”

Peter assured viewers that he’s going to “follow his heart,” and also offered advice to the women coming to meet him. “Show me that vulnerable and raw side from the beginning,” Peter urged. “If you’re feeling it with me and starting to fall…tell me. If you’re pissed or I did something wrong…tell me. Don’t hold back. Wear your heart on your sleeve. This is going to be one of the most beautiful love stories and I can’t wait for it to begin.”

After Hannah’s season ended, Peter and Mike Johnson were the clear frontrunners to be the next star of The Bachelor. Derek Peth was also a fan-favorite after he was dumped by Demi Burnett on Bachelor in Paradise. However, Peter was the chosen one, and in just a few short days, he’ll begin his journey. Of course, we won’t get to see what happens until the new season airs at the beginning of 2020, but it is sure to be worth the wait!

Hannah fell for charming pilot Peter fairly quickly on her season of The Bachelorette. Their relationship first made major headlines after their fantasy suite date, which took place in a windmill, though. Hannah revealed on the show that she and Peter had sex TWICE in the windmill, and she was slut-shamed by fellow contestant, Luke Parker, for it. Then, during the reunion show weeks later, she admitted that they’d actually had sex FOUR times. Whoa!

We can probably expect plenty of Peter’s suitors to make windmill references when they first meet him at the Bachelor mansion, and hopefully, one of those surely-gorgeous women who shows up will be his future wife!