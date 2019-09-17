Daniel Jones: 5 Things To Know About The Player Replacing Eli Manning As The Giants’ Starting QB

The Daniel Jones era has begun. The rookie will replace Eli Manning as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback, so get all the info about the Big Blue Wrecking Crew’s new star.

“Eli [Manning, 38] and I spoke this morning,” New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said in a Sept. 17 statement, according to The New York Times. After going 0-2 at the start of the season, the Giants decided to name rookie Daniel Jones, 22, as the team’s starting quarterback. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games,” Coach Shurmur said.

“This move is more about Daniel moving forward than about Eli,” he added. In the first two games of the season, Eli completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards for an adjusted yards-gained-per-past-attempt figure of 5.7, which would be among the lowest in his career. Though Eli has captained the team to two Super Bowls, after their 2012 championship victory, the Giants have only made the playoffs once. It seems that the Big Blue Wrecking Crew needed a change. So, who is the Giants’ new starting quarterback?

1. He’s a North Carolina native… Born Daniel Stephen Jones III in Charlotte, North Carolina, Daniel Jones grew up in the Tar Heel state. He played for Charlotte Latin high school. Despite reportedly throwing for 6,997 yards and 98 touchdowns, he didn’t get a lot of recruiting offers due to a poorly timed injury (more on that later.) Princeton was the only school to offer Daniel a spot, but, his high school coach, Larry McNulty, made a few calls.

2. He played for Duke. We were sitting in my office one day, a couple of my assistants [and] were all shaking our heads like, ‘Damn it, this kid can play. What are we going to do here?’ ” McNulty said, per The Duke Chronicle. “I finally got a hold of the coaches up at Duke, and I got a hold of Coach [David Cutcliffe], and I said, ‘Would you do me a favor? Let me send you Daniel’s highlight film. Please take a look at it.’ ” Duke liked what they saw and extended an offer. After redshirting his first year at Duke in 2015, Daniel was named the starting quarterback after Tomas Sirk suffered a season-ending injury. After playing three seasons, he left Duke with 8,201 passing yards, 52 touchdowns (and 1,323 rushing yards for 17 touchdowns.)

After 234 career starts over 16 NFL seasons, including 2 Super Bowl MVPs, Eli Manning passes the torch to Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/7VkfHMXlUP — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) September 17, 2019

3. He didn’t immediately win over Giants fans at the 2019 Draft. The Giants chose Daniel as the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The choice confused experts and fans, according to Deadspin, who weren’t enamored by Daniel’s so-so career at Duke. The Giants could have used their pick to draft Josh Allen (who went to Buffalo at No. 7) or Dwayne Haskins (who went to the Washington team at No. 15.)

4. Daniel Jones might have a career with the Knicks if this doesn’t work out. That “poorly timed injury” that was mentioned above? Daniel broke his right wrist as a high school junior while playing a game of basketball. He loves the sport, and once reportedly dunked on a five-star 6’10” basketball recruit at Duke.

Grant Williams just said Daniel Jones (yes, the quarterback the Giants drafted) was on his AAU team and dunked on a five-star 6'10" recruit, "he's always been a phenomenal athlete" Didn't think I'd ever here that one. — Zachary Swiecicki (@zachswies) May 17, 2019

5. He’s in it to win it. “If there’s one thing I want to achieve it’s to win Super Bowls,” Daniel told The Independent. “I think I’m capable of it. That’s the biggest way to judge a quarterback’s success, so I hope to win multiple Super Bowls.”