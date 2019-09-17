‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Finale Live Blog: 4 Couples Decide If They’re Ready To Get Engaged

The four remaining couples will decide if they’re ready to get engaged after a night in the fantasy suites during the Sept. 17 ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale. Follow along as it all goes down!

The Bachelor in Paradise finale kicks off with the fantasy suite dates. Katie Morton admittedly still has “no clarity” about where Chris Bukowski stands. He assures her that he’s falling in love with her and wants a future with her, which leaves her feeling completely relieved. Dylan Barbour reiterates to Hannah Godwin that he’s “insanely” in love with her, and she admits that there’s “not a doubt in [her] mind” that she wants to be with him forever. Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty agree that they’ve changed each other’s lives and can’t imagine a future without the other in it.

Clay Harbor admits that, even though he’s falling in love with Nicole Lopez-Alvar, he still has reservations. He isn’t positive that he’s 100% sure that he’s ready for Nicole to uproot her life for him outside of Paradise. Clay also tells Nicole that he thinks they have “more to explore” before he’ll be ready propose. She’s blindsided by his doubts and is left frustrated when he says he wants to spend the night separately so they can “think about” things. While the other three couples take their overnight dates, Nicole is left in tears.

