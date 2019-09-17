What a look! The talk show host strutted her stuff with confidence and verve all her own donning her merchandise and a brand new, short hairdo.

Wendy Williams went all out with her new look walking the streets of New York City. The Wendy Williams Show host, 55, casually showed off her new hairdo and old threads on September 16, fashioning a new shorter bob cut hairstyle, hitting just at her shoulders with a nice flip at the ends. But that wasn’t the only fashionable trend the talk show host was rocking. Wendy also proudly wore her own merchandise – a t-shirt advertising “the record,” with her own image and a microphone positioned beneath her photo. Wendy paired the look with tight black pants and white sneakers. She also accessorized with silver and white jewelry including bracelets, a statement ring, and a necklace. Topping off the whole ensemble, Wendy fashioned a Louis Vuitton bag along with a pair of black sunglasses, conveniently covering her eyes from the New York City sun.

While this isn’t Wendy’s boldest look, the talk show host is no stranger to pushing fashions boundaries. On the same day, while on her way to filming her first episode back on The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy wore a puffy, yellow dress that simply radiated sunshine. With strong Beyoncé vibes (a la Lemonade), the look was reminiscent of one of her favorite pieces – a pink coat she loving refers to as her “pouf.” This more casual look, however, shows off a completely different Wendy – one her fans love to see. Especially with the dose of confidence wearing her own merchandise.

The talk show host recently returned to her talk show for an emotional episode, talking about the future of her series and saying, “I’m so excited to launch our 11th year by letting the world know I will continue to do what I love to do so much – and for a very long time,” Wendy shared in a statement prior to the return to her famous purple chair. It hasn’t been all smooth sailing, however. 50 Cent has taken digs at the talk show host, following more details from their feud. But it hasn’t phased Wendy at all, and the confidence in these photos just proves it.

The Wendy Williams Show continues its 11th season on Fox. Even better, the daytime veteran’s show has been renewed for two more seasons. If it wasn’t clear before, it definitely is now. Wendy is back and better than ever!