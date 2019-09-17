Watch
Hollywood Life

Wells Adams Shares Secret To Keeping Long Term Relationships Spicy In Hilarious Interview

Wells Adams Sarah Hyland
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Hyland shows off her new haircut with boyfriend Wells Adams while holding hands after attending their friend's birthday party for a 1-year-old baby boy in Hollywood on Saturday. Sarah and Wells were both wearing unicorn birthday hats at the party. 30 Mar 2019 Pictured: Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams. Photo credit: GAC/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA391031_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams HBO Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams. Actress Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams attend the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre, in New York "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams. Actress Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams attend the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre, in New York "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Wells Adams had a case of the giggles in an interview while discussing the best way to keep things hot in a serious relationship, and spilled some revealing details about getting scandalous with Sarah Hyland.

Wells Adams‘ mom, if you’re reading this — avert your gaze! The Bachelor in Paradise star got caught in an awkward situation when he was asked about keeping his relationship with fiancée Sarah Hyland “spicy” after almost two years, and he couldn’t stop laughing as he answered. “Who’s going to see this?,” Wells said through nervous giggles in a hilarious interview with E! News. “Role play. I don’t know; get some costumes? I don’t know. My mom doesn’t watch this, right?” He’ll certainly find out later today, won’t he? The rest of Wells’ interview was side-splitting.

The reality star talked about how to give constructive criticism in bed (say, “Hey, that was fun! How about we try it this way where you don’t suck at it?”), and reveal when you should kiss someone for the first time. His advice: don’t do what he did on The Bachelorette and wait seven dates to make a move. Also, don’t do what he did on Bachelor in Paradise and kiss three people on the first day. As for how to catch the attention of someone “out of your league,” Wells said to “use humor; that’s how I’ve been able to lock down my beautiful, famous girlfriend. I’m just funny.” Also, he’s one of the rare success stories of sliding into a woman’s DMs. His opening line — “let’s go get beer and tacos.” Sold.

We know that Sarah probably doesn’t mind Wells sharing some intimate details about their relationship, considering she does so all the time on social media. The couple, who got engaged in July 2019, aren’t shy about leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts, or just straight up getting NSFW.

Sarah posted a funny pic to Instagram on August 28 that showed her doing the splits at the gym. Wells commented, “I think your hip is broken,” to which she replied, “hmm I wonder why.” She followed it up with “was that too much?” with the cry-laughing emoji. Get a room!