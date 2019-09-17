Wells Adams Shares Secret To Keeping Long Term Relationships Spicy In Hilarious Interview

Wells Adams had a case of the giggles in an interview while discussing the best way to keep things hot in a serious relationship, and spilled some revealing details about getting scandalous with Sarah Hyland.

Wells Adams‘ mom, if you’re reading this — avert your gaze! The Bachelor in Paradise star got caught in an awkward situation when he was asked about keeping his relationship with fiancée Sarah Hyland “spicy” after almost two years, and he couldn’t stop laughing as he answered. “Who’s going to see this?,” Wells said through nervous giggles in a hilarious interview with E! News. “Role play. I don’t know; get some costumes? I don’t know. My mom doesn’t watch this, right?” He’ll certainly find out later today, won’t he? The rest of Wells’ interview was side-splitting.

The reality star talked about how to give constructive criticism in bed (say, “Hey, that was fun! How about we try it this way where you don’t suck at it?”), and reveal when you should kiss someone for the first time. His advice: don’t do what he did on The Bachelorette and wait seven dates to make a move. Also, don’t do what he did on Bachelor in Paradise and kiss three people on the first day. As for how to catch the attention of someone “out of your league,” Wells said to “use humor; that’s how I’ve been able to lock down my beautiful, famous girlfriend. I’m just funny.” Also, he’s one of the rare success stories of sliding into a woman’s DMs. His opening line — “let’s go get beer and tacos.” Sold.

We know that Sarah probably doesn’t mind Wells sharing some intimate details about their relationship, considering she does so all the time on social media. The couple, who got engaged in July 2019, aren’t shy about leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts, or just straight up getting NSFW.

Wells Adams sort of revealed how he spices up his love life with Sarah Hyland… but don't tell his mom. pic.twitter.com/tlobDSaMqj — E! News (@enews) September 17, 2019

Sarah posted a funny pic to Instagram on August 28 that showed her doing the splits at the gym. Wells commented, “I think your hip is broken,” to which she replied, “hmm I wonder why.” She followed it up with “was that too much?” with the cry-laughing emoji. Get a room!