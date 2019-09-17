‘The Princess Bride’ May Get Remade & Star Cary Elwes & Outraged Fans Protest: It’d ‘Be A Pity’

Inconceivable! There are some films that are so perfect and timeless they should never ever be remade. That’s why fans of ‘The Princess Bride’ are losing it that the idea of a remake is floating around Hollywood.

“Love is many things none of them logical,” goes a line from the classic 1987 film The Princess Bride. What else is not logical? Remaking a perfect piece of cinema!!! But Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra told our sister site Variety on Sept. 17 that says that “very famous people whose names I won’t use” want to remake the beloved love story slash comedy slash adventure. Yes, it is all those things, which is why fans are crying out that in no way should anyone every think of trying to bring a movie to back that is still so alive and cherished by young and old alike.

Jamie Lee Curtis is married to Christopher Guest, who played Count Rugen in the movie and she helped lead the charge against a remake the second the news hit Twitter. She retweeted Variety’s article and wrote “Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. She added the famous line from the film, “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!”

William Goldman wrote the 1973 book and later the incredibly witty and crafted screenplay, while Rob Reiner directed the film. Actor Cary Elwes starred as Westly — so young and handsome in his quest to rescue his true love Buttercup (played by an ethereal young Robin Wright) — and he tweeted, “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.”

Cinephile Franklin Leonard, who founded the Black List — which gathers the best unsigned scripts in Tinseltown — tweeted, “I’m rarely a ‘don’t remake this’ kind of guy, because I make an effort to be near-pathologically optimistic, and I try very hard to believe that there may be some genius version of a remake that I lack the vision to imagine. All that said, don’t remake the Princess Bride.”

Fans in general agreed that this movie should never be touched. “DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES REMAKE THE PRINCESS BRIDE!! I know every word of this movie DO NOT TAKE THIS AWAY FROM ME!! #PrincessBride” one user tweeted. Another person pointed out the passion about the topic, tweeting “I like that in these chaotic times we can all put aside our differences and agree that no one should remake The Princess Bride.” A user named Gianna wrote “NO. NO. NO. My mom saw The Princess Bride while waiting for my delivery and I grew up obsessed with it and Buttercup. We’re not rebooting it or redoing it. We are leaving The Princess Bride ALONE. Final decision.” Hopefully the head of Sony Pictures is hearing the massive backlash.