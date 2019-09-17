Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies In Court As His Songs Play Out Loud & Fans Joke ‘The Jury Bumpin Their Heads’

Tekashi 6ix9ine testified in a federal court on Sept. 17 to explain how his career led to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and fans took to Twitter to joke about his songs being played in the courtroom.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, made an appearance in court in Manhattan, NY for his first day of testimony on Sept. 17 and after some fans found out that his music was being played in the courtroom as part of the questioning, they took to Twitter to post some funny tweets. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, took the stand to testify to help make the government’s case against the alleged Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and his music was played when he was explaining how his career intertwined with the gang. During the questioning, prosecuters watched clips of Tekashi’s music videos and were asking things like, “Is that a real gun?” and “What is ‘Gummo’ [one of his songs] about?”

Once the headlines from the courtroom began rolling in, it didn’t take long for Tekashi’s fans to start speaking out. “the jury bumpin their heads,” one wrote. Others posted GIFs of singers singing songs or people dancing with boomboxes in their hands. “Imagine going to court & having to listen to 6ix9ine music lmaoooo,” another funny tweet read.

Tekashi’s court appearance is big news since he’s facing 47 years in prison for gang-related activity with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, but since he’s cooperating with details about his involvement, he may get a more lenient sentence. During his testimony today, Tekashi explained that he was using the gang to get “street credibility” and although he wasn’t ever involved in the crew, he was a member because he used his music to promote and financially support them, according to Page Six.

Tekashi is set to continue testifying in court on Sept. 18 and it’s expected that he’ll go into details about his alleged robbery and kidnapping in July 2018.