‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah & Kailyn Vacation In Costa Rica & Briana Confronts Devoin

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry stripped down to bikinis, during the Sept. 17 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, when they traveled to Costa Rica together. Plus, Briana broke down in tears in NYC.

The Sept. 17 episode of Teen Mom 2 featured some high highs and low lows, but nothing was more exciting than Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry‘s trip to Costa Rica. After Kailyn’s trip to Mexico with her kids, she was happy to be going on an adults-only excursion with her co-star. They also brought along some friends (and Leah’s sister), and everyone had several laughs when Kailyn fell into the water during a white-water rafting activity. It was pretty hilarious. It also helped Leah stay distracted after her hookup with Jeremy in NYC because she’s still not sure what to think of their newly rekindled romance.

Meanwhile, Briana broke down in tears while in NYC because she was forced to confront Devoin after his recent mishap with Nova. Deep down, she knew that he’d never be able to watch their daughter alone again, so that made her sad. Especially because Devoin didn’t think it was a big deal that he got drunk in front of Nova. He felt it was a one-time thing and something that would never happen again, but Briana knows better.

Later, Jade tried to smooth things over with Sean before they moved into their new house, but they just ended up arguing over the smallest things. For instance, he got upset when she said she wanted to put the couch into the moving truck before their bed. Then, when she realized he was upset and actually asked for his opinion, he got even more mad. So she called him an “a**hole” and he agreed that he is one. That’s progress, right? Eventually, they calmed down, but things quickly heated up again when she got mad at him for saying “on TV” that their new house “smelled like a dog”. “That’s ratchet,” she said.

"All my kids want me to be with Jeremy. I don't wanna rush anything."

Finally, Chelsea and Cole decided to put an offer on a 15-acre plot of land, where they hope to build their dream house one day. The only problem? It’s 45 minutes away from where they currently live — so they’ll be farther away from a few of their family members.

