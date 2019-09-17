‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Tayshia Rushes To John Paul Jones’ Home To Try & Win Him Back After Split

After breaking John Paul Jones’ heart on last week’s episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Tayshia made a bold gesture to try and win him back during the show’s Sept. 17 finale.

Tayshia Adams ended things with John Paul Jones on the penultimate episode of Bachelor in Paradise, but after leaving the show, she had a change of heart. During the reunion show on Sept. 17, it was revealed that Tayshia realized that she had made a mistake and attempted to win JPJ back by showing up at his home. “Thinking about my Paradise experience, all I could think about was John Paul Jones.,” Tayshia explained. “If people were to ask me about anything, I would just smile and laugh and say…there’s this guy John that really changed my entire experience. He made me so happy. I talked to my mom about it and I decided I wanted to go after him.”

Then, we saw footage from the confrontation. “Saying goodbye to you was really, really hard,” Tayshia told John. “I didn’t want to lead you on in any way. I didn’t want to jump into something that I wasn’t sure of at the moment and not give it 100 percent. I thought about you every day since I left, and you check a lot of my boxes that I want in a person. John Paul Jones, I want toe explore things with you!”

With no hesitation, John responded, “I feel the same way! I can’t believe this is real right now and you’re in my living room. This is the most pleasant surprise I’ve ever had.” At that point, JPJ took the opportunity to ask Tayshia to be his girlfriend, and she gladly accepted. They appeared together on the reunion show, where Tayshia admitted, “I’m very happy. I’m doing things on our own time and in our own way. I’m very happy!”

Tayshia and John Paul Jones had a bit of an unconventional journey on the show. Things were fun and flirty between them from the beginning, but it wasn’t until several days in that they started connecting on a bit of a deeper level. However, when Derek Peth and Demi Burnett broke up, Tayshia put all her energy into pursuing a relationship with Derek. This led to a heated confrontation between Derek and JPJ, who didn’t think Derek would treat Tayshia the way she deserved.

Naturally, Tayshia was caught in the middle, and was extremely upset over the situation. However, she eventually ended things with Derek and slowly opened up her heart to John Paul Jones. Still, she felt their relationship was very surface level and she was admittedly worried that they hadn’t connected deeply enough to take the next serious step. John told Tayshia that he loved her, but she could not reciprocate, so she ended things. Luckily, they’ve been able to move past all of that now!