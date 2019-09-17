Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 2, Twin In Matching Pink Swimsuits — See Adorable Pic

Serena Williams and her sweet daughter, Olympia, slayed during a fun trip to the beach while wearing the cutest, matching one-pieces. According to Serena, she’s ‘shady’ and her toddler’s ‘wild’!

Name a more iconic duo than Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. — we’ll wait. Serena, 37, and her adorable two-year-old daughter rocked matching, neon pink bathing suits on Instagram, giving all mother daughter pairs a run for their money with the sheer cuteness factor. The cuties posed on the beach wearing one-pieces with special messages: Serena’s “the shady one,” and baby Olympia’s the “wild child.” Serena looked so happy and proud to be with her little girl in this pic. Olympia looked like she was wondering why they weren’t playing on the beach yet.

These ladies definitely deserve a little rest and relaxation. Serena spent the past two weeks in New York City working her butt off. First, she competed in the US Open Finals in Flushing, Queens. Then, she showed off her S by Serena Williams clothing collection at New York Fashion Week. Olympia made an appearance on the runway during her mom’s show, and it’s clear that being a model is hard work; she was falling asleep on the catwalk as she made her runway debut! Serena was beaming with pride as she carried Olympia at the end of the show while they rocked — again — matching outfits. Serena wore a snakeskin mini skirt from her collection, with a sheer, black top and hi-tops. Olympia rocked a tiny black t-shirt and chunky sneakers, too.

Olympia celebrated her second birthday on September 1, and Serena celebrated with a sweet tribute on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself and husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, 36, in the hospital with their daughter right after she was born. Serena is cradling the newborn on her chest as she and Alexis gave adoringly at their bundle of joy.

She captioned the pic, ““The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment.” That’s huge, considering she’s arguably the greatest athlete of all time.