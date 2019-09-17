Rihanna Drops Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Trailer & Fans Freak: ‘I’m Calling Out Of Work Just To Watch’

Rihanna has just released the trailer for her Savage X Fenty NYFW show and already fans are flipping out about how epic it is going to be. The documentary promises lingerie, music performances and more.

Only Rihanna could pull off a fashion show that is more like a concert featuring major stars in lingerie. Her Savage X Fenty show was so massive it went down at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on Sept. 11, and it was filmed as a docu that will be dropping on Amazon Prime on Fri. Sept. 20. The trailer was just released and it’s everything fans could hope for. Plenty of Rihanna, lots of models in her sexy new lingerie collection — including a number of big name celebrities — and tons of behind the scenes action.

Pulsating music and bright lights kick off the trailer which Rihanna dropped across all of her social media platforms on Sept. 17. She turns to the camera in her black sheer catsuit with her hair back in a long braid as she says “I’m ready” and it’s off to the races. Models in colorful underwear are seen getting hyped, jumping up and down as a stage manager says “go go go” to get everyone in place. There’s a brief glimpse of Cara Delevingne, 27, in her green sheer lingerie as a countdown is heard, with the stage manager saying “Three, two one.”

It was just enough to whip up RiRi’s fans into a frenzy. Cara herself wrote “@badgalriri again again again” in the comments of Rihanna’s trailer post to Instagram, seeming excited to relive the whole experience. A user named Kim rote “I’m calling out of work just to watch this and putting my phone on DO NOT F**KING DISTURB.” Another fan added “i’ve never been this excited since the release of anti in 2016🤧.”

Others noticed that Rihanna has a new business under her belt with this fashion show doc, as she’s started her own film production company. “FENTY FILMS!?!?! She has a PRODUCTION COMPANY y’all!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” one person commented while another added “FENTY FILMS??!?!,! MY B*TCH IS PRODUCER BABY AND DIRECTOR 🤪🔥 THAT DOCUMENTARY IS NEXT.” “Hol’ up!! FENTY FILMSSS?!! A whole empire!” another fan noted.

Fans have plenty of reasons to be excited as not only did Rihanna rock a black sheer catsuit as she stood center stage on a block with models surrounding her on other platforms, there were so many famous names who turned up to model her collection. Cara came out of her semi-retirement from the catwalk, and was joined by Bella and Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, singer Normani, actresses Laverne Cox, Hailee Steinfeld, and Vanessa Hudgens and country superstar Kacey Musgraves. And it wasn’t just a fashion show as RiRi turned it into a concert as well with performances by Halsey, Migos, Big Sean, Diplo, DJ Khaled, Skrillex and more.