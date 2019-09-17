‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge: Cast ‘Alliances’ Will ‘Shift’ When ‘More Information’ About Kelly Dodd Is Revealed

Tamra Judge reveals that there’s much more tea to be uncovered as season 14 of ‘RHOC’ continues. And, ‘nobody’s safe’, when it comes to the drama. Tamra tells us that the dynamic between those who you think get along is about to take a major turn!

It’s tea time! Tamra Judge warns The Real Housewives of Orange County fans that things are about to get shaken up in Orange County in a new, exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. And, more tea will be spilled as Kelly Dodd‘s storyline continues to unfold.

“I think a lot comes out throughout the season. I mean, alliances shift and more information comes out, so yeah, I’m not going to disagree,” Tamra told us when she reflected on the August 27 episode, which centered around the “sex train” rumor involving Kelly. “I don’t even know what to say. Just watch, watch and see,” a speechless Tamra said of the situation.

Fans of the show will know that Tamra and Kelly aren’t exactly the best of friends this season. During the same interview HollywoodLife, Tamra admitted that she wasn’t sure why she and Kelly had a falling out ahead of season 14. Nonetheless, she did reveal that the RHOC cast has come to the apparent consensus that Kelly’s controversial comments and shade are “expected.” Why? — “She’s just not stable… she’s an angry person,” Tamra explained.

As for what else fans can expect during the rest of season 14 of RHOC, Tamra reveals that it’s a “season nine vibe.”

“I think it’s good. I think it’s definitely the season that we needed, because the last couple of seasons, let’s face it, have not been our best,” she admitted. “And I am getting like a season nine vibe from this season.”

The Vena Wellness founder also teased the cast trip to San Diego this season. “We do have a really fun trip. We go to San Diego on a train,” she said, noting that the getaway was her idea. “And, it was one of the one episodes that we really all got along. We all had a really good time. We had a lot of fun. It was for Shannon’s birthday and to me that’s a good day filming, when everybody gets along.” The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.