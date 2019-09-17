‘The Bachelor’: Derek, Dylan & More Bachelor Nation Alum Reveal Why Peter Is A Great Lead

Peter Weber has been confirmed to star on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor,’ and we got EXCLUSIVE reactions from other Bachelor Nation alum about the decision.

During the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show on Sept. 17, it was confirmed that Peter Weber will be the next lead on The Bachelor, which will premiere in 2020 on ABC. Peter was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette this spring, and he finished in third place. Fans will always remember the revelation that Peter and Hannah had sex FOUR times in a windmill during their fantasy suite date. But, of course, there’s so much more to the 28-year-old pilot than just that, and several Bachelor Nation alum are confident that he’ll be great on the show!

“Pete is going to be great,” Dylan Barbour, who was on The Bachelorette with Peter, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the BIP reunion taping. “I thought he had a legitimate chance to end up with Hannah, so I was surprised that he didn’t, but there’s going to be people lining up out the door to meet him. He is going to have an unbelievable experience and he is ready for this season.” Derek Peth hasn’t spent a significant amount of time with Peter, but he added, “The words he shared about how he was going to go about this super level-headed is great. He seems like a great pick, and as for his approach, I think he will find the right person. I have all my support behind him for that to be the case.”

Kristina Schulman also opened up to us EXCLUSIVELY about the decision. She said, “I think it’s going to be great. I think and I hope that more guys watch it because I think Peter is strong, but also vulnerable. He wears his heart on his sleeve. He knows how to treat a woman. Not to say that the other Bachelors didn’t, but there is more of a connection to Peter as a female viewer.”

John Paul Jones was on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, as well, and he’s confident that viewers will be super invested in Peter next season. “America is going to love him! They will re-fall in love with him,” he dished. “He is such a good dude.” Demi Burnett agreed, adding, “I think Peter will be great. Peter is a great guy and I think that he is ready for marriage and ready to settle down so I am super excited for him to be the Bachelor.”

We also got to chat with Hannah herself at the season 28 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Sept. 16. “I think Peter would be a great Bachelor,” she told HL and other media outlets. “I think he’s definitely open to love and I know I felt that from him. I know he would really just take it very seriously and he is there for the right reasons, so I support him.”