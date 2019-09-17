Noah Centineo Debuts New Blonde Beard On Instagram & Fans Freak: ‘I’m Actually Crying’

Noah Centineo took to Instagram on Sept. 17 to show off a photo of himself sporting an eye-catching blonde beard and fans couldn’t help but respond with wild comments.

Noah Centineo, 23, got more than a little attention over the Sept. 14 weekend when he posted photos of himself with a new blonde beard on social media. Since the few facial hair was very different from his usual darker hair color, fans noticed it right away and became curious about the change. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor was met with questions about the look, including some that asked whether or not he bleached his beard. Although Noah didn’t give a direct explanation for the lighter look, he did have a little fun with the feedback.

“noah centineo update he just bleached his beard. am actually crying. I am actually considering to stop my fan account,” one fan responded on Twitter while another claimed the beard “hurt” her. “let’s just hope he doesn’t bleach his hair,” another response read. Other fans posted memes of laughing people and terrified looking babies to express their opinions on the blonde facial hair.

Shah Karegar. Shortly after the responses started rolling in, Noah posted more videos and pics to his Instagram story. One pic was a close-up of himself rocking the beard and he captioned it with, “What’s happened” while another video clip had him commenting on the bleaching accusations. “I didn’t bleach my beard, that would be ridiculous,” he cheekily said in the video while laughing. “Why would I do that?” In the video, the hunk indicated that he probably did bleach his beard by tagging hair colorist

Therapist: Noah Centineo’s bleached beard can’t hurt you

Noah Centineo’s bleached beard: pic.twitter.com/q282iVhEv2 — holly (@Hollyymaee) September 17, 2019

noah centineo update he just bleached his beard. am actually crying. I am actually considering to stop my fan account. pic.twitter.com/21KBKisMU0 — not noah centineo updates (@gretvgerwig) September 13, 2019

It will be interesting to see if Noah’s blonde beard has a reason behind it. Did he bleach it for a movie or just a fun change? We guess time will tell!