Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bella Celebrates 21st Birthday Amid Ongoing College Scandal — See Pics

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Bella Giannulli took to Instagram on Sept. 16 to post pics and thank her followers for their well wishes on her 21st birthday.

Lori Loughlin‘s oldest daughter Isabella (Bella) Giannulli turned 21 on Sept. 16 and the beauty took to Instagram to post some eye-catching photos to help celebrate the big day. Although her mom’s been in the midst of court appearances after pleading not guilty to charges that she and husband Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 to get Bella and her sister Olivia Jade into college, the young influencer took the time to make sure the public knew she was grateful for another year. “thank u for the love ❤️,” she captioned her post, which included several location pics and one that showed her smiling as a little girl.

Bella’s followers were quick to make nice comments on her post once it was up. Some were Happy Birthday wishes while others hoped she had a beautiful day. Bella’s post clearly didn’t mention any family members or friends, proving she’s adamant about keeping things private as her parents deal with a lot of criticism from the public.

Although Bella has posted several photos of herself over the past few months, she hasn’t mentioned her mom (besides a birthday post in July) or dad since they made headlines due to the college admissions scandal, which first came to light on Mar. 12. They pleaded not guilty on Apr. 15 and have been going to court appearances in Boston to determine the next steps in the case. Lori faces a maximum of up to 40 years in prison if she’s convicted, but legal experts doubt she’ll get that harsh of a sentence.

The next birthday in Lori’s immediate family will be for her daughter Olivia, who turns 20 on Sept. 28. We’ll be on the lookout to see if Olivia and/or Bella post more pics to celebrate.