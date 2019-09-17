Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Rocks Sexy Sheer Black Top While Out In L.A. — See Pic

A casual ensemble never looked better! Kourtney Kardashian kept it relaxed, donning a sheer black top and ripped jeans while out and about.

When the Kardashians are out running errands, they look like they could probably be on a runway. Kourtney Kardashian totally nailed this casual look with a sexy, sheer black tank top on September 17th. The mom of three donned the ensemble when leaving a Los Angeles studio. She fashioned the look with baggy jeans ripped at the knee and black, strapped high heels. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t accessorize with any jewelry. But, honestly, she didn’t need to add anything – the look is complete all on its own.

It’s Kourtney’s style, however, that has become a topic on the popular reality TV series. In the September 12th preview for one of the series’ latest episodes, Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, accused Kourtney of copying her style over the years. “If you don’t care about you and I, why do you keep on picking out all the same clothes?” Kim posed the question to Kourtney in the episode. Kourtney immediately hit back, saying, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’ve never dressed like you.” Yikes! Kourtney continued to tell the KUWTK cameras, “It’s so ridiculous that we’re even having a conversation like this because Kim and I have completely different styles.” Her recent looks seem to suggest that exact sentiment.

Kourtney is absolutely holding her own when it comes to being part of one of the most fashionable families. Just a few days ago, on September 12th, Kourtney rocked a similar look. While out with Fai Khadra, The Poosh founder wore a dark gray tank with baggy gray pants during an outing in West Hollywood. Just days before on September 6, Kourtney donned an all black ensemble with a sheer tank and satin skirt. There’s definitely a pattern forming here.

Regardless if she’s taking inspiration from her sisters, designers, or working a look all her own, Kourtney’s casual tank top looks are here to stay and slay.