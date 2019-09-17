‘AGT’ Recap: Kodi Lee, Benicio Bryant & More Stun With Epic Finals Performance

The ‘AGT’ finalists performed one last time for America’s votes during the Sept. 17 episode. The contestants brought their A-game in hopes of becoming the next ‘America’s Got Talent’ champion.

It’s all come down to this. The remaining AGT season 14 finalists are hitting the stage for the last time before the season 14 winner is revealed. The winner will walk away with a whopping $1 million and a Vegas residency. The first act to perform is Indian dance crew V. Unbeatable. This group is truly unstoppable and they manage to stun everyone like they never have before. At the start of the performance, one of the young group members is tossed from one of the wings onto the stage. V. Unbeatable continues to impress with amazing acrobatic moves. Using their elaborate set, they toss one of the members from the very top. “I have never seen anything like this,” Howie Mandel raves. Julianne Hough is stunned and says the performance was “unbelievable.”

The Detroit Youth Choir, Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer choice, is next. They perform a powerful rendition of “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. Many of the singers get a chance to show off in solo parts. “You guys shined so bright on that stage,” Gabrielle Union tells the group. The members of the Detroit Youth Choir start crying after getting such incredible feedback from the judges.

Opera singer Emanne Beasha wows with another gorgeous performance. Her voice is simply stunning and she’s just 11 years old. Julianne says Emanne is “otherworldly” and Simon Cowell calls her “extraordinary.” Comedian Ryan Niemiller takes the stage for a hilarious and self-deprecating finals routine. After the performance, Simon pleads for Hollywood to take notice of Ryan. Ryan totally deserves to be a star.

Voices of Service performs a magnificent rendition of “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis for the finals. It was by far their best performance. Gabrielle calls the performance “perfection” and Julianne tears up. Simon says they have “defined the words, sincerity, decency, and talent.” He also notes that they’ve just given themselves a chance at winning the whole competition.

Light Balance Kids step up their game big time for the finals. Their latest performance is fun and vibrant. You simply can’t take your eyes off of them. Julianne commends them for being “creative and innovative.” Simon tells the kids that their finals performance was their best performance of the season.

Benicio Bryant performs an original song once again for the finals. His voice is truly incredible and he gives off major Justin Bieber vibes. Simon tells Benicio that he loves that Benicio didn’t have any gimmicks for this performance. It was just the mic and Benicio. The performance showed his raw talent. Howie says that Benicio took a gamble with an original performance and it may pay off. Simon cuts off Howie before he can say anything else.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Simon’s Golden Buzzer act, stuns with a fierce and electric performance of “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child. He puts his own twist on the song with his violin and it’s thrilling from start to finish. “I am bursting with pride for you right now,” Simon raves. He also tells the world that Beyonce personally cleared the song for Tyler to perform, which says a lot about Tyler’s talent. He has Bey’s approval!

Kodi Lee, Gabrielle’s Golden Buzzer, is the next to last performance of the night. The singer performs a beautiful rendition of “Lost Without You” by Freya Ridings. Kodi is simply magical on stage. Gabrielle says the world would be lost if they hadn’t found Kodi. “You’re worth much more than a million but I think you’re going to walk out of here with it,” Howie declares. Simon is almost speechless. “That was as good as I’ve ever heard,” Simon says.

The final performance of the night is from the Ndlovu Youth Choir. It may be the end of the night, but their performance is electric. Gabrielle, Julianne, and Howie are on their feet dancing. Simon proclaims that this is “the best final I have ever sat on in my life” after that performance. Gabrielle says they just changed the “trajectory” of their lives with that performance.