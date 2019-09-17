Kendall Jenner Shades Khloe Kardashian For Saying They Look Alike With Blonde Hair

Khloe Kardashian complimented Kendall Jenner’s new blonde hair, but instead of accepting the praise, the model dissed her older half-sister.

We had no idea that Kendall Jenner could be so savage! The 23-year-old model had no interest in being compared to her older half-sister Khloe Kardashian, when a Twitter user compared the two, following Kendall’s new dye job. After Kendall walked the Burberry catwalk during London Fashion Week with a new blonde ‘do, a fan tweeted to Khloe and said, “@khloekardashian Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can’t!!!!” Khloe, who has been sporting blonde hair for years now, then suggested that there was an obvious similarity.

“She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me,” Khloe tweeted in response. However, Kendall, didn’t seem to appreciate Khloe’s words. “You wish bitch,” the model fired back. We’d like to think Kendall was joking, but this isn’t the first time that Kendall’s been shady to her sisters. In fact, Kendall recently told Jimmy Fallon that she wasn’t a fan of her nephew, Psalm West‘s, name. “Kim, like, made me come to her house and, like, help her pick a name. And, like, it was this whole thing. She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name. And then [she] ended up going with a name that I didn’t even, like, that I didn’t care for as much. I think they were all really beautiful, but I was kind of rooting for another name,'” Kendall said.

Then, during an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan, Kim clapped back. She said, “So I saw this interview that Kendall did on Fallon, and I was like, ‘Excuse me!’ First of all, say it to me first; don’t say it on TV!”‘

Yikes! It sounds like these sisters just love to fight with each other.