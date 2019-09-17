‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Katie Gets Beautiful Engagement Ring From Chris After Proposal

After a rough couple of days leading up to the final ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ rose ceremony, Chris Bukowski proposed to Katie Morton with a gorgeous diamond ring during the Sept. 17 finale!

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski are engaged after the finale of Bachelor in Paradise! Chris popped the question after meeting Katie on the beach for the final rose ceremony, and she was nearly in tears as she accepted. The ring Chris gave his future wife features a diamond band, with one large diamond set in the middle. It fit perfectly on Katie’s finger, and she couldn’t take her eyes off of it once it was on her hand. The proposal came after a lot of second guessing on Chris’s part, but he eventually realized that Katie is the only one who he wants to be with!

“First of all, I feel like it’s been hard. The way we got here is insane. Just looking back on how this all began and going through so many battles, a lot of uncertainty and a lot of highs that are unexplainable,” Chris said. “I can’t even explain to you how I feel right now because I’ve never felt it before. I just feel like I’m the luckiest man in the world right now. You make me feel calm, comfortable, you make me feel like myself. I feel like I didn’t even know what that was sometimes. I’m so happy to be standing here with you. Everything I’ve been looking for, fighting for and searching for aimlessly is in this moment right here. I can’t imagine a second without you. I see you in my tomorrow, I see you in my forever. I want to make this the best moment of our life. Katie, will you marry me?” Of course, Katie accepted with tears streaming down her face!

Chris and Katie’s relationship began at the very beginning of Paradise, and they quickly emerged as one of the season’s strongest couples. However, Chris has major history in Bachelor Nation, as this season of BIP was his sixth appearance on one of the shows in the franchise — he appeared on seasons eight and ten of The Bachelorette, season three of Bachelor Pad and seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise. He insisted he was retiring after that last appearance, but he came back four years later and finally found love!

Meanwhile, Katie is much newer to the franchise, as she first showed up during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She made it all the way to week six before being eliminated. Luckily, Chris was there to turn it all around for her!