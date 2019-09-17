Lori Loughlin’s ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Juan Pablo Di Pace Talks Scandal: ‘The Set Is Full Of Tears’

The final season of ‘Fuller House’ filming is underway, minus Lori Loughlin who is in a legal battle with her college admissions scandal. Co-star Juan Pablo Di Pace says the set is now ‘full of tears.’

The Full House spinoff Fuller House has started filming for its final season and while the adult cast members from the original series will be around a lot more, Lori Loughlin‘s Aunt Becky will not due to her legal woes. She pled not guilty in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal and if convicted, could face 40 years in prison. We caught up with Juan Pablo Di Pace, 40, as he was honored at Project Angel Food’s 29th Angel Awards on Sept. 14 and he told us EXCLUSIVELY that, “Lori is going through her own situation and we kind of all respect that and I know that she is in touch with John (Stamos) and Candace (Cameron Bure), but, you know.”

Juan Pablo plays Andrea Barber’s character Kimmy Gibbler’s ex-husband Fernando on Fuller House and got to know Lori, and he’s devastated by her legal crisis. “We were in touch actually, her and I when the whole thing went down. Of course she is like a family member. So regardless of the situation itself, families support each other. So, we are very sorry that this is happening,” he explains.

While Lori won’t be on the show as she deals with her courtroom battles, the men of the original show will be more present in the final season. “You will see a lot of Bob (Saget) and John and Dave (Coulier),” he assures us and that “Well, the set is full of tears already,” over Fuller House coming to an end.

“Candace is the worst. Candace is already crying on table reads and things like that or when you mention certain things. We got six episodes left. So that is it. It is a 19 episode season and…It is very emotional, but we love each other. It’s really good. And we are all going to meet up again. It is going to be a great finale. And we could not be luckier to be part of something that lasts five seasons,” he reveals.