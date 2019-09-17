Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Spark Marriage Rumors After Reported Courthouse Sighting

Did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney just pull a Jailey? JLaw and her fiancé were spotted at an NYC courthouse, which led some to think they secretly tied the knot!

Jennifer Lawrence, 29, and Cooke Maroney, 34, were seen at New York City’s marriage bureau on Monday, Sept. 17, according to Page Six. The Silver Linings Playbook star and her art dealer fiancé were reportedly accompanied by two security guards, a photographer, and another friend. The photographer, according to Page Six, was Mark Seliger, a top celebrity photog known for shooting Vanity Fair and GQ covers (and someone who worked with JLaw in the past.) During this sighting, JLaw reportedly clutched a piece of official-looking paper and Cooke, in a photo obtained by the New York Post, “seem[ed] to be covering his ring finger on his left hand [while] outside the building.”

Since New York is a city of 8.6 million people, it’s unlikely that JLaw and Cooke got hitched without anyone else seeing them tie the knot. “When you go get your marriage license, and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!” an onlooker reportedly tweeted-then-deleted, per Page Six. HollywoodLife has reached out to JLaw’s reps for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

So, do we say “congratulations?” JLaw and Cooke got engaged in February and were reportedly set to throw a big wedding party next month. “I saw a dress I liked, I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue,’ “ she said on the June 13 episode of Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked With Catt Sadler.

“It was so organic,” she said when discussing her engagement. “I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married!’ I just met Cooke, and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing! It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet, and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave.’ So I wanted to take up on that offer… He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

“Jennifer is madly in love with Cooke and so happy to be engaged,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the engagement. “Jen and Cooke have amazing chemistry together, and she can’t possibly imagine a life without him. She feels really lucky to be marrying the man of her dreams.” Well, did her “dream” come true sooner than expected?