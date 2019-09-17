Lori Loughlin: How She Could Be Acquitted Even Though Felicity Huffman’s Going To Prison

Felicity Huffman’s headed to prison, so does that mean Lori Loughlin’s next? A lawyer tells us EXCLUSIVELY how the ex-‘Fuller House’ star could still avoid jail time, and if Felicity’s sentencing will affect Lori’s case.

After pleading guilty to felony fraud charges in the nationwide college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman, 56, was sentenced to 14 days in prison. With the Desperate Housewives headed for a two-week stay behind bars, it would appear that a similar, if not worse fate is in store for Lori Loughlin, 55. However, there’s a way that the former Fuller House star could beat the rap, according to Boston criminal defense attorney Joseph B. Simons. The legal expert explains to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how Lori’s defense – she claims she was “duped” by the college admissions scandal’s mastermind – could save her from jail time.

“The prosecution would need to prove that Lori knew that the money was being used to buy her daughter’s way into college,” Joseph tells HollywoodLife. Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, believed that the alleged mastermind Rick Singer had a legitimate, government-run charity. The couple donated $500,000 to the charity, which prosecutors claim was their way of bribing their daughters – Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19 – into school. “If her attorneys can convince a jury that Lori thought the money was simply a donation, then she will be acquitted,” Joseph B. Simons tells HollywoodLife.

If this defense fails, what kind of sentence is Lori looking at? “Felicity admitted to paying $15,000, while Lori is accused of paying roughly $500,000,” says Simons. “Federal sentencing terms are driven in part by the amount of money used in the crime. Given the vast difference in fines, Lori’s prison sentence would likely be much longer.”

Will Felicity’s fate affect Lori’s sentencing in any way? “Felicity was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani, while Judge Nathaniel Gorton is presiding over Lori’s case,” says Simons. “Attorneys often argue that similarly charged conduct should result in equivalent sentences. In these cases, the amount of money in controversy is vastly different, which will likely result in a longer sentence for Lori if she is convicted.”

Could Lori cut a deal in the 11th hour and save herself from spending time in a jail cell? “Lori can still plead guilty,” the expert adds. “A criminal defendant can plead guilty at any time, up until the trial begins. Plea agreements tend to be more favorable early on in the case, though.”

However, Lori and Mossimo may fight this fight to the bitter end. “Lori feels she has an amazing legal team,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She truly had no idea what was happening behind the scenes, and everybody trusted him, as did she and Mossimo.”