Hannah Brown Reveals Why Alan Bersten Is The Perfect ‘DWTS’ Partner: He’s ‘Really Fun’ But He ‘Pushes Me’

Alan Bersten and Hannah Brown were made for each other — on the dance floor. After their amazing first dance during the ‘DWTS’ premiere, Hannah opened up about why she lucked out with her dancing partner.

Hannah Brown, 24, and Alan Bersten, 25, were the first pair to hit the ballroom during the season 28 premiere and they set some very high standards. They earned a 20 out of 30 and placed second overall. From their rehearsals to their first performance, Hannah and Alan clearly have a great partnership. Their chemistry is pretty amazing, too. Hannah gushed over her partner and why they are a perfect DWTS match.

“Well, he’s really fun and can sometimes make me laugh with his bad jokes…” Hannah told reporters after the season 28 premiere, including HollywoodLife. “He’s hard on me when he needs to be hard on me, but then also I can be like, ‘Hey, not right now.’ Maybe I have to say it 4 times, but I think it’s just I want somebody to push me and he definitely pushes me, but we can also be friends and have fun and be silly and that’s what I need. I need an encourager but also somebody that will make sure I’m ready for the competition.” Alan quipped, “I’m like the total package. My mom says so.”

Hannah admitted that she’s been “way too hard” on herself during the first few weeks of training. Alan was quick to step in to commend his partner on her hard work thus far. “She doesn’t give herself enough credit,” Alan said. “She is the hardest worker I’ve ever met. You know, I can see she’s a little insecure right now but it’s going to come out and her smile is infectious. When we’re dancing and she gets a move right, I’m like, yeah, that makes me feel good. So I just want her to out there and to enjoy every moment of it.”

Hannah added, “Look, I’ve been through a lot this year.” Hannah was the star of The Bachelorette season 15 and fell in love with Jed Wyatt. They got engaged at the end of the season but broke up after Hannah found out he still had a girlfriend when he went on the show. Doing DWTS right after her heartbreak has been therapeutic for Hannah. “We’ve definitely been having to deal with those ups and downs in rehearsal and just allowing myself to feel good, to feel upset, and to just be able to use dance as almost like a therapy,” Hannah said. “We definitely have therapy sessions.” Dancing With the Stars season 28 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.