Bonnie Chapman Sends Love To Dad, Dog The Bounty Hunter, With Throwback Pic After Hospitalization

Bonnie Chapman sent her love to dad Dog The Bounty Hunter after he was hospitalized with a heart problem. Her sweet throwback photo also paid tribute to her late mom, Beth Chapman.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s family got quite the scare when the reality star was hospitalized over the weekend of September 14 for a cardiac emergency. His 20-year-old daughter, Bonnie Chapman, whom he shares with late wife Beth Chapman, sent love to her dad, 66, on Instagram with a heartwarming message captioning a sweet throwback pic of her family, “Love you, pops ❤️.” The photo featured Bonnie, her sister Cecily Chapman, and one of her brothers relaxing at home with Dog and Beth, who passed away just three months ago after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. Her followers sent her and her father love in the comments on the post.

“Aww man,, his heart is literally broken. Please PLEASE help him see that there’s still a reason for him to be here. He has his kids and grandkids. He misses her so much. A broken heart is a very real and serious condition. He lived for her and loved her so much that’s he’s probably feeling like he can’t live without her. I’m praying so hard tonight,” one concerned fan wrote. “Many prayers and blessings to Dog. I also lost my soul mate and grief is very real and if I can make it, Dog can💕,” another fan shared. And another commented, “Keeping your dad in my prayers… It’s so hard to heal a broken heart… Hope everything goes good for you guys…”

Dog was rushed to the hospital from his home in Colorado after experiencing chest pain. The Dog’s Most Wanted star underwent testing to determine the root of the problem, but the family has not shared the results, only that he may require surgery to fix the issue. A rep for Dog told HollywoodLife that “I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes — keep ’em coming.”

Bonnie discussed her mom’s tragic death in an August interview with SurvivorNet, including the last moment when she saw Beth coherent and conscious before she was placed in a medically-induced coma. “She quite literally choked on her cancer,” Bonnie said. “My mom was naked in the bathroom and told my dad to look at her. And he goes, ‘I am looking at you.’ And she goes, ‘No, look at me.’ And then she was standing there and she started gasping, and my sister came into the room and they called 911 immediately.”