Dog The Bounty Hunter: Stress Over Beth’s Death Reportedly Caused Heart Emergency

It’s been a tough few months for Dog the Bounty Hunter following the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, and the stress of dealing with her passing has taken a toll on his health.

Dog The Bounty Hunter, 66, is currently recovering after being hospitalized for a ‘heart emergency’, and new information about his condition has been revealed. Luckily, Dog did NOT suffer a heart attack, according to TMZ. However, the site reports that tests show stress and high blood pressure contributed to his medical emergency. The reality star has been through a lot over the last three months, beginning with the death of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman, at the end of June. Additionally, he was the victim of a burglary, during which some of Beth’s personal items were stolen.

Dealing with the stress from all of this, as well as having high blood pressure, is what led Dog to start experiencing the chest pains that landed him in the hospital, TMZ claims. Doctors reportedly performed an angiogram on the bounty hunter, which came back normal, and he was released from the hospital on Sept. 16. At first, it was feared that Dog might have to have surgery for the heart condition, but it is unclear if that is still the case. TMZ reports that he is “not in the clear,” even though he’s resting at home.

Dog was left absolutely wrecked after Beth’s death, which came after a months-long battle with stage IV lung cancer. He was by her side throughout her entire fight with the disease, which is currently being documented on Dog’s reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted. Dog and Beth were together for years before tying the knot in 2006, so losing her was obviously devastating for the 66-year-old.