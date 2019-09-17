Caelynn Miller-Keyes Admits She’s ‘Loving’ Van Life With Dean Unglert After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’
Things are going well for Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert after ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ — she even revealed that she’s getting accustomed to life in his van!
Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert had a rocky road to finding love with one another on Bachelor in Paradise, but they confirmed during the season six reunion show on Sept. 17 that they’re making it work! All season long, Dean has been mocked for living in his van, and even Caelynn herself had a thing or two to say about it on the show. However, now that she’s in a relationship with Dean, she’s admittedly into it! “I’m surprised but I actually love it!” Caelynn dished.
Of course, the reunion show meant that Caelynn also had to confront Connor Saeli, who she briefly dated after Dean broke up with her on BIP. She ended the relationship with Connor when Dean returned to Mexico to win her back. “Connor was the one I was waiting to meet, and I was trying to convince myself, but my heart was a little bit with Dean,” Caelynn explained. “I went back and forth, but Dean and I had an immediate, crazy connection, and I would have regretted not taking that risk.”