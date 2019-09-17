Watch
Blue Ivy, 7, Sings 'Brown Skin Girl' In The Studio In Beyonce's 'Making The Gift' Doc — Watch

Beyonce’s seven-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, is following in her footsteps as a singer, and this behind-the-scenes footage show how talented the youngster really is!

Blue Ivy Carter, 7, is featured on a song from her mom, Beyonce’s, latest album, The Lion King: The Gift, so naturally, she’s featured in behind-the-scenes footage from the documentary, Making the Gift, which aired on ABC on Sept. 16. The doc follows Bey as she created the buzzed-about album, and one scene shows Blue in the recording studio working on “Brown Skin Girl.” We can hear her singing without any music in the background, and she proves to be an absolute natural! Plus, you can tell that she took the whole process very seriously.

Blue is actually featured as a writer AND vocalist on “Brown Skin Girl,” and fans went absolutely nuts when the song came out earlier this summer. Many even joked that Blue is already dethroning her famous parents! It seems that the seven-year-old is a born entertainer, as she’s also shown off how talented she is as a dancer this year, as well. Footage from Blue’s dance recital surfaced online in June, and it showed her rocking out to one of her mom’s songs before hitting the stage.

“She’s quite talented for a little girl,” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s very outgoing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she decided to get more into singing and dancing.” Beyonce’s Netflix documentary, Homecoming, also featured BTS footage of Blue singing her mom’s cover of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Bey and JAY-Z also have two other children, twins Rumi and Sir, 2, who were heavily featured in Making the Gift. Of course, they’re still a little young to be showing off whether or not they have any vocal chops of their own, but they sure are adorable!