Andy Cohen Reveals Teresa Guidice Is ‘Just Waiting For A Verdict’ In Joe’s Deportation Case

Bravo exec Andy Cohen shared an update with how ‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice is doing as husband, Joe, remains in ICE custody appealing his deportation order.

Joe Giudice has remained in ICE custody where he continues to fight a deportation order to stay as close as he can to his wife Teresa Giudice, 47, and their four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. And while the 47-year-old New Jersey native remains in custody at the Clinton County Correctional Facility in McElhattan, PA, HollywoodLife caught up with Andy Cohen on Sept. 13 at the taping of his Radio Andy Sirius show in Beverly Hills to find out how Teresa is holding up throughout Joe’s appeal process. The Bravo exec EXCLUSIVELY told us, “We texted the other day, but I haven’t spoken to her. I think she’s just waiting for a verdict.”

Although Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it’s expected to return this fall where fans can “absolutely” expect to see Teresa and Joe’s dramatic story line play throughout the season, according to Andy. “Oh yeah, absolutely. Yeah,” he revealed. Meanwhile, Joe made a video appearance before a judge on a Sept. 11 bond hearing, asking that he be released to go home to be with his family until a final ruling comes down after his deportation appeals are exhausted. Joe has remained in ICE custody since March 14 after serving a 41-month sentence behind bars for bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Joe is now facing deportation since he was born in Italy and brought over to the U.S. as a child and never became a naturalized citizen. He went straight from prison to an immigration hold and it looks like he’s going to be sent back to Italy.

Teresa has been looking after their children while Joe appeals the order, but she previously vowed to separate from her husband of nearly 30 years if he’s forced to leave the U.S. permanently. And Joe missed out on yet another milestone as their daughter Audriana celebrated her 10th birthday on Sept. 14. The Celebrity Apprentice alum showed off a pic from the epic dance-themed party she threw in honor of her youngest daughter’s special day. Everything from the desserts to the party decorations were in pink and white and Teresa captioned the Sept. 16 Instagram pic, “Happy 10th Birthday Audriana Love you to the moon 🌙 & back .”