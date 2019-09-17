‘AGT’s Terry Crews & Julianne Hough Reveal Who They Think Is The ‘One To Beat’ In Season 14 Finals

The ‘AGT’ finals have arrived and one act will be crowned the winner during the Sept. 18 finale. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Julianne Hough and Terry Crews about who they think is the frontrunner to win it all.

America’s Got Talent has come down to 12 incredible finalists. Only one of them will be named the new AGT champion during the season 14 finale. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Julianne Hough and Terry Crews about who they think is the act that could win this season. “Kodi Lee is definitely one to beat!” Julianne told HollywoodLife on the AGT red carpet. “Because he’s shifting the paradigm of what talent and humanity are combined! He is pretty awesome.”

Terry also thinks Kodi, 23, is the contestant who could be the next AGT champion. “First of all, Kodi Lee is so far beyond this human experience,” Terry said. “I float when I experience him in person. I don’t think we will ever see someone like him again, he is like a meteor so we need to enjoy it.”

Kodi, who is blind and autistic, became an instant sensation when he auditioned for the show. He performed Leon Russell’s “A Song For You” during the season 14 premiere and earned Gabrielle Union’s Golden Buzzer. His audition video has over 45 million views on YouTube. When he returned in the live shows, he dazzled with a gorgeous rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Kodi’s mom, Tina, admitted she was hesitant about her son auditioning on the show. “I got an overwhelming feeling of worry at first because I wasn’t sure what the world would be to him but the world has been amazing,” Tina told HollywoodLife. “They don’t rush him and everyone notices him and they will touch me and will ask me if they can hug him or talk to him or take a picture. It is amazing the way that people are behaving and interviewing. People are being considerate. It’s impressive and amazing and I am shocked how people are approaching him.” America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.