Montia Sabbag: 5 Things On Woman Suing Kevin Hart For $60 Million Over Sex Tape

Kevin Hart once suggested he was a victim of attempted extortion over an alleged sex tape, but a much different story is now being told by the woman at the center of this scandal, Montia Sabbag. Here’s what you should know.

UPDATE (9/16/19, 5:20 p.m. ET): Montia Sabbag, 28 — the woman who identified herself as the woman in an alleged sex tape of her and Kevin Hart, 40, in 2017 — is now suing the comedian for $60 million, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Sept. 16, 2019. The model accused Kevin of conspiring with his friend, Jonathan “JT” Jackson, to secretly record Montia and Kevin allegedly having sex in a room at Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan hotel — JT was already arrested on two counts of extortion in May of 2018 (Kevin’s pal denied the extortion allegations).

While Kevin previously suggested he was a victim of attempted extortion in his 2017 apology video for cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish, Montia is now accusing the actor of letting JT into the hotel room to “set up hidden video recording devices to capture the liaison,” according to TMZ. The lawsuit also suggests Hart was motivated by the need for more “publicity” ahead of an upcoming comedy tour. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kevin’s reps for comment. You can read on to learn more about the woman at the center of this sex tape scandal.

Original (9/20/17): 1. Montia claims she was “briefly involved” with actor Kevin Hart. In a press release sent out by her lawyer Lisa Bloom’s law firm, The Bloom Firm, Montia, 27, alleges she was involved with the married actor “a month ago.” The press release also noted, “Since that time, she has been the subject of false, vicious attacks on her characters.” No other details regarding their alleged involvement were revealed. In an Instagram video on Sept. 17, Kevin, 38, claimed that there was someone trying to make “financial gain” off of his “mistakes.” Kevin did not identify the person allegedly extorting him. TMZ has reported that there is an alleged “sexually suggestive” video that allegedly features Kevin and another woman. Montia has not confirmed or denied whether or not she is the woman in the alleged video of the actor.

3. She will be speaking at a press conference on Sept. 20. Montia and Lisa, 56, will be holding a press conference at 12 a.m. ET on Sept. 20 at The Bloom Firm’s Woodland Hills location in California. Montia and Lisa will be speaking about “the true facts of this situation, and will announce their next legal move.” This will be the first time Montia is speaking publicly about the scandal. Kevin has not responded to news of the press conference.

UPDATE: During her press conference, Lisa confirmed that Montia had an “intimate” relationship with Kevin in Las Vegas last month, when these alleged photos and video were taken. “Someone apparently snuck cameras into Kevin Hart’s private hotel suite in Las Vegas and recorded bedroom images of the two of them,” Lisa explained. “It is a crime to secretly put a camera in a private place like a hotel room.” Montia also made it clear that she is NOT an extortionist, and is not looking for a CENT from Kevin Hart. However, she and Lisa are taking legal action against the person who recorded this video without Montia’s knowledge.

4. Montia’s lawyer is very high-profile. Lisa has represented a number of high-profile celebrities like Blac Chyna, 29, Kathy Griffin, 56, and Mischa Barton, 31. Lisa is the daughter of esteemed attorney Gloria Allred, 76.

4. Montia is an actress and model, according to her lawyer’s press release. There’s not any information out there about any of her current projects.

5. Is she on social media? Montia doesn’t have a verified Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook account that we know of. However, her accounts could be private.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Montia’s next legal move is? Let us know!