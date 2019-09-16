Wendy Williams Cries During ‘Big Reveal’ About Her Talk Show’s Future: ‘I’m Going Harder Than Ever’

How you doin’? — Because Wendy Williams is back! The talk show host returned to her purple chair on Monday, September 16, looking lovely and refreshed after the show’s summer hiatus! And, she dropped big news about the future of her talk show…

Wendy Williams ain’t going nowhere! The outspoken host, 55, revealed on Monday that her daytime talk show has been renewed for two more seasons — meaning, The Wendy Williams Show will air new episodes through 2011 and 2022. Wendy became emotional when she announced the good news at the end of her show, where she admitted that she hasn’t gone “soft,” despite the season 11 premiere. The newly single host vowed that she will go even “harder” to deliver top celebrity news and interviews in the coming years.

“I’m so excited to launch our 11th year by letting the world know I will continue to do what I love to do so much – and for a very long time,” Wendy said in an official press release announcing the news. “I want to tell Fox and all of our stations today how much their support and confidence means to me. They should know we will never stop working very hard to bring our dedicated Wendy Watchers and audience ‘co-hosts’ the freshest national daytime television. I heart you for watching.”

At the top of the 10 o’clock hour on September 16, an emotional Wendy teased that she had a big announcement at the end of the show. Following her popular segments, “Hot Topics” and “Ask Wendy”, along with a briefing her of “Hot Girl Summer”, she stood with her studio audience behind a clear podium to deliver the news. Wendy teared up when she revealed that seasons 12 and 13 had officially received the green light.

The renewal for Wendy Williams, produced and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, comes after a rocky year for the mother of one, who took an extended hiatus from the show earlier in the year, to focus on her health and personal life. After she fainted during a live show on Halloween in 2017, Wendy revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an immune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism. Her hiatus followed that December, along with an apology to fans.

The talk show host continued to make headlines as her health struggles sidelined her from the daytime circuit. After infidelity rumors about her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. emerged, Wendy filed for divorce from the former Wendy Show producer in April 2019. She later confirmed that Kevin Sr. fathered a baby girl with another woman. Wendy and Kevin Sr. were married for nearly 22 years, and share one son together, Kevin Jr., 19.

Wendy has since moved out of the New Jersey home she once shared with her ex-husband. She is now residing in what she calls her “bachelorette pad” in New York City. The divorce news came just weeks after Wendy announced that she was living in a Queens, NY sober home for addiction for a portion of February and March.