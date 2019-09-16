‘DWTS’: Sean Spicer Shocks Audience In Neon Green ‘Puffy’ Shirt & Twitter Lets Him Have It — Wild Memes

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his debut as a contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Sept. 16 and his neon green ruffled shirt and white pants brought on memorable responses from viewers on Twitter.

Sean Spicer, 47, was all smiles when he danced the night away to “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls in a neon green ruffled blouse and white pants during his debut on Dancing with the Stars on Sept. 16, and it proved to be quite entertaining to Twitter users. Several tweets featuring hilarious memes showed up on the social media site shortly after the former White House Press Secretary’s performance, proving he’s already making an impression with just one appearance.

One user posted a meme of a baby giving off a scared look while others posted clips of various things that reminded them of Sean’s outfit, including the scene from the 1994 film The Mask in which Jim Carrey is dancing to “Cuban Pete”. Some users commented about their disbelief in the unexpected moment through words. “It was like watching a #rottenlime trying to dance salsa,” one tweet read along with a throwing up emoji. “If he did press briefings dressed like this it would have been more entertaining,” another read. “Oh thank you so much for this. I needed a good ol belly laugh,” a third tweet read.

Sean’s outfit wasn’t the only thing that was criticized after his first dance on the show. The political aide, who danced a salsa with his partner Lindsay Arnold, did get a high score from the judges and was deemed to be dancing “off beat” for most of the performance, according to judge Carrie Ann Inaba. The pair scored a total 12 points out of 30 and finished in the bottom half of all the contestants from the night.

Despite the low score, Sean still made a lasting impression that was totally different from what he’s used to, and that’s the whole point of being on the popular competition show, isn’t it?!