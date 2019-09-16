Ric Ocasek’s Cause Of Death Revealed: Cars Lead Singer Died Of Heart Disease

Ric Ocasek sadly died on Sept. 15 after being found unresponsive in his home and it’s now been revealed that the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed the cause of death was heart disease.

Ric Ocasek, 75, died from heart disease on Sept. 15, according to New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner and reported by TMZ. It was confirmed that The Cars frontman died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which translates to having heart disease that was caused by high blood pressure. It was also confirmed that having pulmonary emphysema was a contributing factor to his death and the report revealed he had a history of cancer in the past. Due to this conclusion, Ric’s death was listed as natural.

Fans of Ric were shocked when his passing made headlines after he was found unresponsive in his bed at his New York City townhouse by his estranged wife Paulina Porizkova on the afternoon of Sept. 15 and was later pronounced dead at the scene. “He died earlier this evening at his home. He was 75,” the NYPD said in a statement to HollywoodLife shortly after his death. He is survived by six sons.

Ric stepped into the national spotlight as the lead singer of The Cars beginning in the 1970s. The band went on to have a plethora of hit songs, including ” Just What I Needed”, “Drive”, which became their biggest, “Good Times Roll”, “Let’s Go”, “Shake It Up”, and more. He also released many albums as a solo artist and worked as a producer with a number of other musicians during his long and successful career, including Weezer, No Doubt, and Le Tigre. His massive achievements were recognized when he was chosen to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Cars in 2018.

We’re sending healing wishes to all those affected by Ric’s death.