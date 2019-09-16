‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Admits She’s Dating Ex 10 Years After His Affair Led To Their Split

Whoa! Gizelle Byrant shockingly revealed that she’s back with her ex-husband, despite his torrid, public affair that led to their tumultuous divorce in 2009. Has time truly healed all wounds?

On the season 4 reunion of Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant, 49, revealed that she and former husband, Jamal H. Bryant, have been seeing each other romantically again for roughly a year. The Everyhue Beauty owner shared the news during the September 15th special, saying her ex-husband had been “heavily pursuing” her recently, despite their sorted past. “I am enjoying the pursuit and I am open,” Gizelle shared during the special. “There’s nobody who knows me like that man.” The RHOP star confessed she has actually forgiven Jamal for his previous infidelity, as the pair divorced in 2009 after Gizelle discovered he had been cheating. At the time, Gizelle gave their relationship at least a year following her initial discovery of infidelity before officially calling it quits. At the time, the couples’ three children were just toddlers. All these years later, Gizelle is ready for a new chapter and is pushing the restart button on their relationship. “I look back and I just feel like, nobody is what their mistakes are,” Gizelle said. “I feel like he’s a different person, I’m a different person. So we’re baby stepping, but we’re moving in a direction that we want to move into. And I do love when we’re all together as a family.”

While the renewal of their relationship is exciting, Gizelle did admit that the couples’ children are still getting acclimated to their relationship. “You know what, they’re a little confused, to be honest with you, because they’ve never seen us together in that way,” Gizelle admitted. “We got divorced 12 years ago. So when he comes into town and he wants to take me out, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, aren’t we all going?’ ‘Cause that’s what they normally do.” Following her divorce from the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta Georgia, after seven years of marriage, the couple maintained an amicable relationship as they coparented their children – daughters Grace, 14, and twins Angel and Adore, 13 – even when Gizelle and their children moved back to Potomac. But old flames burn long, and their congenial relationship has taken a turn to romance once again.

Rumors had been swirling that the couple had gotten back together after endearing photos of her family were shared on Gizelle’s Instagram account. Just this past May, however, Gizelle tried to shut down the rumors. The reality star shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “We’re very close. We have a great relationship. We’re great,” Gizelle said. “But we’re not officially back together or anything like that. But we are great friends.”

Even Gizelle’s fellow castmates on RHOP thought that sparks were flying between the couple. “I actually heard about it from someone in the front pew at his church in Atlanta,” Karen Huger promptly shared on Sunday’s reunion, saying to her costar: “If anybody stands a chance at making it with you, that’s him.” “I peeped that at [Cohen’s] baby shower,” Candiace Dillard added. “We went out after and I said, ‘You and Jamal should start dating again. And you were like, ‘Why do you say that?’ You didn’t even blink.” Nevertheless, all of the women have been incredibly supportive of Gizelle’s relationship. As Ashley Darby shared, “I think it’s so great that you moved on and you forgave him and you’re in such a great place.”