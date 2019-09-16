Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over ‘Light Of My Life’ Nick Jonas On Singer’s 27th Birthday — See Message

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are about as in love as any two people on the planet could be. She called him the ‘light of my life’ on his 27th birthday and put together a video of their most romantic moments.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been couple goals ever since they fell in love. Their romance just keeps getting sweeter, even after tying the knot on Dec. 1, 2018. The singer turned 27 on Sept. 16, 2019 and his wife took to Instagram with a video documenting their most romantic moments together. She even included snippets of the Jonas Brothers‘ s ode to love “I Believe” over some of the photos and clips with Nick’s lyrics about how he’ll always be there for her.

“The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas,” Priyanka, 37, captioned the video and Nick was so appreciative, leaving “❤️❤️❤️” in the comments.

The video begins with a tribute to Nick and his career, showing him greeting fans entering a concert. Then it shows a pic of the couple with Nick in a white tux dipping Priyanka in a white gown while he croons, “Every night, every day, how about every lifetime?” Then she included a photo of Nick holding on to her mom Madhu‘s hand, showing how he’s become part of her family.

Priyanka then showed video of Nick learning how to make hand-made pasta while they were on vacation in Tuscany in July of 2019. Then his lyrics come up again, “Cause I’m here to stay through the good and the bad times. Baby, save me a space in your mind” over more sweet photos, including behind the scenes ones of them cuddling from when she filmed the “Sucker” video with her husband and his brothers.

“You know it’s just really nice and sweet. It’s a good thing to be married to a good husband,” Priyanka is heard saying from one of her many interviews where she’s gushed about Nick over video of them seated in chairs high-fiving each other. Then he sweetly grabs her chair and pulls it into him as they giggle.

Over the lyrics to the chorus “Cause you show me something I can’t live without. I believe, I believe, I believe When you hold me, it’s like Heaven coming down. I believe, I believe, I believe,” while more to die for romantic pics of the couple flash by, finally ending with a photo of them entering a stadium from behind with arms around each other. On the back of Nick’s blue jersey it has his name and Priyanka’s reads “The Wife.” Seriously….these two are beyond married couple goals.