‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Reacts To Pregnancy Rumors As Speculation Heats Up

Yes, Porsha Williams has taken notice of those baby bump rumors. The ‘RHOA’ star finally broke her silence on whether or not she’ll be giving Pilar Jhena a sibling!

Sorry, but Porsha Williams, 38, will be managing just one baby Instagram account for now. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star finally replied to building speculation that she’s already pregnant with baby No. 2, after welcoming Pilar Jhena on March 22. “Life is great! *No I’m not pregnant just 5 months postpartum… Like it , love it, Fuxx it💃🏿🌻,” the Bravo star announced to her Instagram fans on Sept. 16. To help deliver that message, the new mother accompanied the post with a photo of her working a figure-hugging — but not baby bump-hugging — dress. The piece highlighted her curves even more so with its yellow floral print!

Many fans interpreted Porsha’s “5 months postpartum” note to be a jab at nosy fans who suggested the RHOA star was sporting a baby bump. Side note — that’s just an unwelcome comment about a woman’s body! “Its [sic] a damn shame ppl expect a woman to have a 6 pack or she pregnant 🙄 you could stay that size & still be fine as hell girl f**k em 💁🏾‍♀️,” one supportive fan wrote in reaction to the post below, while another fan commented, “A natural snapback is the best. Not everyone is on that tummy tuck and surgically enhanced abs bandwagon.”

Porsha battled pregnancy rumors when she debuted her bangs on Instagram on Sept. 12. Instead of focusing on her new ‘do, many fans were obsessed with pointing out a non-existent baby bump. “Are you pregnant? You tummy looks high,” one fan commented under last Friday’s post, and another fan simply asked, “Baby bump?”

Fans have been extra observant ever since Porsha and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, revealed that they’re open to more kids following their reunion (the duo temporarily split in June 2019). “I’d like to work on [baby] No. 2 later. We’re going right back in,” Dennis announced on the Aug. 15 episode of Dish Nation. Understandably, that could’ve given listeners the wrong message if they tuned out after that line. Porsha later clarified that they’re not “going right back in” ASAP, explaining, “My thing is, I, at least, want [Pilar] to be able to sit up on her own. Can she get her head together straight before we bring the other one in?” In regards to how many more pregnancies she’d consider, she revealed, “I’m an old horse. I’ve got maybe one more good one in me. It could be twins.”