Donald Trump Demands Congress Investigate Obama’s Netflix Deal & Now He’s Bring Trolled Hard

President Trump is deflecting from the multiple investigations into his personal finances by telling Congress to investigate former President Barack Obama’s Netflix deal, instead. Twitter’s not having it.

President Donald Trump on September 16 heavily suggested in a series of tweets that the House Judiciary Committee investigate former President Barack Obama‘s business deals, rather than focus on his own. It’s unclear what aspect of Obama’s partnership with Netflix or his book deal Trump thinks should be investigated. “House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent – ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION,” the president tweeted. “So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that ‘Trump’ has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the ‘Congressional Slush Fund,’ and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!”

He tweeted several hours later, “They failed on the Mueller Report, they failed on Robert Mueller’s testimony, they failed on everything else, so now the Democrats are trying to build a case that I enrich myself by being President. Good idea, except I will, and have always expected to, lose BILLIONS of DOLLARS for the privilege of being your President – and doing the best job that has been done in many decades. I am far beyond somebody paying for a hotel room for the evening, or filling up a gas tank at an airport I do not own. These Radical Left Democrats are CRAZY! Obama Netflix?”

Barack and Michelle Obama announced late last year that they signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce scripted series, unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries, and features with their new production company, Higher Ground Productions. Their documentary American Factory, the first project under their banner, started streaming in August 2019. The Obamas also signed a joint book deal in 2017 for a reported $65 million. Michelle’s memoir, Becoming, sold 10 million copies in 2018 and is one of the most successful political memoirs of all time. The former president’s forthcoming book is expected in 2020. Trump is enraged because House Democrats have launched multiple investigations into his business and personal finances, including Vice President Mike Pence‘s stay at a Trump hotel during an official visit to Ireland.

Despite having meetings in the country’s capital of Dublin, Pence stayed during the duration of his stay at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg, Ireland — 180 miles away on the isle’s west coast. The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Elijah Cummings (D-MD), wrote the White House, Vice President’s Office, Secret Service, and Trump Organization, asking for documents pertaining to Pence’s trip by September 19. “The Committee does not believe that U.S. taxpayer funds should be used to personally enrich President Trump, his family, and his companies,” Cummings wrote, adding that the stay could potentially violate the constitution. There is a vast difference between the business dealings of Obama, who has been out of office for almost three years, and Trump, a sitting president.