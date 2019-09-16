Nick Viall & Rachel Bilson Spark Dating Rumors After He Leaves Flirty Comment On Her Pic

Nick Viall and Rachel Bilson’s recent interaction on social media seem to indicate they’re getting closer, just two months after she appeared on his podcast in July.

Are Nick Viall, 38, and Rachel Bilson, 38, dating? That’s the question that’s been on their social media followers’ minds since the two have been leaving each other flirty comments on Instagram! The Bachelor star and actress met each other in July, when she appeared on his podcast, Viall Files, for an interview, and they haven’t been shy about staying in contact since then. Rachel’s most recent Instagram photo shows her smiling and sitting on a rock on Sept. 14 and it didn’t take long for Nick to leave an eye-catching comment. “nice mountains,” it read.

Nick’s latest comment comes after Rachel left some comments on Nick’s own posts earlier this month. “Sweet cuffs,” she wrote in response to one of his pics and she also commented that he “took the plunge..er” in response to a Charmin ad he posted with Becca Tilley on Sept. 9. Before those, Nick wrote “cute dress” in response to an Aug. 4 pic of Rachel’s that showed her with her former Hart of Dixie co-stars Scott Porter and Wilson Bethel.

Hints of Nick’s admiration for Rachel first showed up when they both told the story of how he got her to appear on his podcast during the recording of the episode. He admitted that he slid into her DMs and personally asked her to be on the show. “I knew that Rachel was a big Bachelor fan,” he said during the podcast. “I’ve been a fan of Rachel for some time. I had noticed throughout, maybe the past couple of years, there was one time I think you might have commented on my Instagram and I noticed it. I was like, ‘[Gasp!] Really?'”

Although they haven’t officially confirmed a romance, it definitely seems like the two stars are getting to know each other. Rachel, who is the mother of four-year-old daughter Briar, broke up with her longtime love Hayden Christensen, in Sept. 2017, and apart from his Bachelor moments, Nick was previously rumored to be dating actress January Jones, in Jan. 2018, but she later denied it.