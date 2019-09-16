Happy 27th Birthday, Nick Jonas: His Sweetest Moments Ever With Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas turns 27 today so we’re celebrating with his and Priyanka Chopra’s cutest photos — so far!

Happy birthday, Nick Jonas! The Jonas Brothers member turns 27 today, Sept. 16, so it’s time to celebrate! What better way to honor Nick on his special day than by checking out some photos of him with his special someone: wife Priyanka Chopra! The couple, who tied the knot in an epic weekend-long celebration in India last December, have shared so many sweet moments together – and we bet today will be no exception. Before seeing all the sweet things the Baywatch star has in store for her husband, we’re taking a look back at their cutest photos so far!

Since going public with their romance, Nick and Priyanka, 36, haven’t been shy about their feelings for one another. They are head over heels in love, and they want everyone to know it. Nick and Priyanka have posted the most romantic Instagram photos. On Nick’s birthday in Sept. 2018, Priyanka posted the sweetest photo of her and Nick nuzzling each other. When he traveled to India to be with her, Priyanka shared an intimate photo and wrote, “Welcome home, baby.”

Nothing beats when they got engaged. When you know, you just know. Nick shut down a Tiffany & Co. to pick out the perfect $200,000 engagement ring for Priyanka. They both posted the most romantic photo of themselves looking lovingly into each other’s eyes when they officially announced their engagement. Nick captioned his Instagam photo, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.” Priyanka wrote, “Taken… With all my heart and soul.”

The gorgeous couple couldn’t keep their hands off one another at the Ralph Lauren show during NYFW in Sept. 2018. The love between them is so evident. Priyanka revealed in an interview with Vogue the moment she knew that she was destined to be with Nick. “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have,” Nick told Priyanka. Take a look at their cutest couple moments in our gallery above!