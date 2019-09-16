See Pics
Hollywood Life

Naomi Campbell, 49, Wows In Plunging, Sheer, Double Slit Gown At London Fashion Week  

Naomi Campbell in sheer gown London Fashion Week
REX/Shutterstock
Naomi Campbell Fashion For Relief, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 14 Sep 2019 Wearing Mugler
Naomi Campbell is seen here leaving The GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 held at the Tate Modern. Pictured: Naomi Campbell Ref: SPL5021154 060918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WeirPhotos / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Naomi Campbell shut down London Fashion Week in a revealing black gown with several sheer panels on September 14! The supermodel showed off her tiny frame in the sultry, plunging number and bared her behind on  the red carpet!

Naomi Campbell had jaws on the floor when she showed up to her annual Fashion for Relief runway show at The British Museum on Saturday night! The legendary supermodel, 49, hit the red carpet in a sheer black gown that just barely covered her breasts and other private areas. Her sultry look featured several transparent black panels and a plunging neckline that bared her cleavage, toned tummy and long legs.

Naomi showed off her bare butt as she turned her back to paparazzi in her risqué gown. As she made her way down the red carpet, the runway veteran gave onlookers a full view of her backside as one black panel fell down the middle of her back. Naomi appeared to go undergarment-less in the sheer number.

Models Adut Akech, Stella Maxwell, and Alexa Chung were all in attendance at the Fashion for Relief runway show. Naomi posed on the red carpet with Adut Akech, an up and coming South Sudanese- Australian model who she mentors. Naomi also took to the catwalk later in the evening.

Naomi Campbell in sheer gown London Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell at her Fashion for Relief runway show at The British Museum during London Fashion Week on Saturday, September 14, 2019. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock) 

Naomi Campbell in sheer gown London Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell at her Fashion for Relief runway show at The British Museum during London Fashion Week on Saturday, September 14, 2019. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock) 

Naomi started the charitable foundation in 2005 after being inspired by Nelson Mandela. “He always said to use my voice to speak out about things that I care about, to speak up and do something,” she said, according to the official Fashion for Relief website. The foundation, which is known for giving money to a number of different charities and causes, is “dedicated to improving the lives of those living in adversity, by uniting the fashion industry as a force for good.”