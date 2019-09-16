‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap: Lyrica Anderson Moves Out After A1’s Cheating Admission

Lyrica Anderson is tired of A1’s lies. She made that very clear during the Sept. 16 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood’, when she packed a bag, left their house, and moved into a hotel.

Things aren’t look too good for Lyrica Anderson and A1, following the Sept. 16 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. During this week’s installment of the series, Lyrica officially moved out of the home she shared with A1. Lyrica’s mom later found her staying in a hotel because she finally had enough and didn’t want to deal with A1 and his lies anymore. Especially after Summer Bunni posted a video on social media and said Lyrica was stupid for staying with A1. Lyrica’s friend, Sia, said Summer should get her “a** beat”, but for now, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen. At least, not yet.

In an effort to try and salvage things between the couple, Lyrica’s mom decided to meet up with A1’s mom so they could agree to stay out of their kids’ business. Lyrica’s mom felt like A1’s mom was butting into their business too much and causing more problems than they already have. As you may recall, just last week, A1’s mom basically blamed Lyrica for him cheating on her, and that infuriated Lyrica’s mom. So she asked A1’s mom to apologize. However, A1’s mom refused to apologize unless Lyrica’s mom apologized for things she said about her in the past.

Lyrica moves out of the house, Boog presses Fizz about his relationship with Apryl, and things get even more complicated for K. Michelle…😳 #LHHH is ALL NEW TOMORROW at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/x6byIXvPK7 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) September 15, 2019

But if you know A1 and Lyrica’s moms, then you probably already know that this conversation didn’t end well. They both had too much pride to apologize to each other, and instead, they just started screaming at each other. Then, A1’s mom stormed out of the restaurant and nothing was truly resolved. So as we said, it doesn’t look like A1 and Lyrica have much hope right now.

